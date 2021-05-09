Charleston's port kept its top 10 spot despite tough 2020

The Port of Charleston held on to its No. 9 position among the top U.S. ports in 2020 despite coronavirus-related factory shutdowns around the globe and dozens of canceled ship visits that led to an overall 3.3 percent drop in cargo for the year.

The rankings, compiled by the Panjiva trade data firm and reported by Logistics Management, keep Charleston among the nation's top 10 seaports, an important metric for attracting the biggest vessels bringing cargo to the East Coast, according to Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority.

"Our goal is to be the preferred port of the top 10 U.S. container ports, and we deliver on that every day," Newsome said during his annual State of the Port speech in October.

The importance of staying in the top 10 is evident by the rankings, with those ports falling below that level attracting far less cargo.

Charleston accounted for 4 percent of the nation's containerized cargo volume in 2020 and, despite last year's decline, has experienced annual growth of 2.1 percent since 2015. Cargo has recovered this year, with the port's terminals handling an all-time record number of cargo boxes in March.

The Port of Los Angeles remained the nation's biggest and busiest seaport, handling nearly 5 million cargo containers measured in 20-foot lengths. That amounts to 17.1 percent of the nation's cargo. The Port of New York was No. 2, moving nearly 4.6 million containers for 15.7 percent of the U.S. total.

Charleston's biggest and closest competitor on the East Coast — the Port of Savannah — was the fourth-busiest in the U.S. last year. It handled more than 2.4 million containers to account for 8.3 percent of the nation's cargo volume.

The Port of Oakland was No. 10 and the last port to top the million-container mark.

"The historically more successful East Coast ports continued to outperform, with Savannah increasing (3.4 percent) last year and by 7.3 percent over the past five years following extensive investments, including expanding inland port operations," said Chris Rogers, research director for Panjiva.

A lot has changed since this time last year, Logistics Management reported, with imports up 13.9 percent at U.S. ports. That includes a 31.6 percent surge in consumer staples and a 24.1 percent increase in discretionary goods, such as furniture and electronics. But port congestion and elevated shipping rates remain a challenge, Rogers said.

Sales surge

Volvo Cars, which builds its S60 sedan at a $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville, had a nearly triple-digit increase in global sales in April for its biggest monthly tally in history.

The Chinese-owned and Sweden-based automaker sold 62,724 cars worldwide last month — up from 31,760 cars, or 97.5 percent, from the same period a year ago. The growth was driven by strong demand in the U.S. and Europe combined with a recovery from last year's coronavirus-related plunge in sales.

Through the first four months of this year, Volvo has sold 248,422 cars worldwide — a 51.8 percent increase over 2020.

U.S. sales increased 185.5 percent in April due to strong demand for Volvo's XC60 and XC90 SUVs. Sales totaled 11,036 vehicles — nearly three times the number sold during the same period in 2020, when many states implemented stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.

"With the best April sales month on record, Volvo Cars USA continues to experience extraordinary momentum going in to the second quarter," Anders Gustafsson, president of the automaker's U.S. division, said in a statement. "Our sustained rebound speaks volumes to our award-winning product lineup, retailer network partners and our resilient team."

Mending Mount Holly

The owner of the Mount Holly aluminum smelter in Goose Creek has started a $75 million overhaul of the plant to increase capacity after striking a new power deal with state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Century Aluminum said it spent $7 million during the first quarter of this year and will invest a total of $50 million by year's end — most of it during this quarter — to rebuild the plant's electrolytic cells where aluminum is formed. The cells haven't been replaced since 2015, and the company has been cannibalizing parts from an area of the plant that had been idled to keep them operating.

Century CEO Mike Bless said another $25 million will be spent in 2022 to boost capacity from the Berkeley County smelter's current 50 percent to 75 percent — roughly 170,000 tons annually.

"This gets some very much needed high-quality billet back into the U.S. market," Bless told analysts during a May 5 conference call. "We're really excited to be bringing back this capacity at a time when market demand is so robust."

The increased capacity will boost employment at Mount Holly by one-third to about 450 workers. It is the result of a new contract with Santee Cooper that will let Century purchase all of the power needed for the smelter — about 300 megawatts — at a fixed price through at least 2023.

The Moncks Corner-based utility has said it is developing an "experimental" rate for the aluminum plant along U.S. Highway 52 that would cover costs but not shift any expenses to other customers.

Chicago-based Century's three smelters in South Carolina and Kentucky make it the largest remaining primary aluminum producer the country. The U.S. once was one of the world’s largest producers with 22 manufacturing sites. That number has dwindled over the past decade to six from 14.