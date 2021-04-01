You are the owner of this article.
Charleston's newest timeshare preparing for opening in June

  • Updated
Liberty Place 4/1/2021
Work is wrapping up on Liberty Place, Charleston's latest timeshare development, at East Bay and Calhoun street. John McDermott/Staff  

Downtown Charleston's newest timeshare property is getting ready for its close-up as construction starts to wind down. 

Liberty Place Charleston is the first Holy City property for Hilton's Orlando-based timeshare company, Hilton Grand Vacations. 

It's expected to open in June. 

Liberty Place Charleston

The units at the Liberty Place Charleston, a new Hilton Club timeshare on East Bay Street, include suites with full kitchens and living areas. Provided. 

Units include studios and one- or two-bedroom suites with full kitchens. All guests will have access to a fitness center, a lobby bar and a lounge for owners.  

Hilton's description of the property touts its location, both for its proximity to Holy City sightseeing and its own historic roots.  

Liberty Place is at East Bay and Calhoun streets, not far from two major attractions: the S.C. Aquarium and Liberty Square where ferries pick up tourists to visit historic Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor. 

Before the timeshare project got underway, the high-traffic corner property housed a popular Starbucks café, among other businesses. 

Liberty Place takes its name from the Liberty Tree, which no longer exists but was on or near the development site. The tree had marked where the Declaration of Independence was believed to have first been read aloud to South Carolinians. 

Hilton Grand Vacations partnered on the project with Strand Capital Group, a North Myrtle Beach-based firm that has other timeshare properties in the Grand Strand, Hilton Head and Atlanta.

Liberty Place

A seating area in a suite at Liberty Place Charleston, a new Hilton Club timeshare property opening in June. Provided. 

An affiliate of Strand Capital, 1776 Development LLC, bought the parcel for $20 million in 2018 from Mazyck Holdings LLC. Strand then secured final city approval for the project's design in 2019, backed by support from the Mazyck Wraggborough Neighborhood Association. 

Bookings are open to Hilton Club members for June 1 and beyond, according to Hilton's website

The anticipated summer opening is one of several local accommodations debuts expected this year.

Last month, two large projects, the 153-key Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms and a new Embassy Suites at the Ferry Wharf development near the base of the Ravenel Bridge, opened their doors. 

And more openings are coming soon, like the spring launch of The Ryder in the former King Charles Inn on Meeting Street and the debuts of The Saint and The Loutrel, both boutique offerings in Charleston's historic downtown. 

Reach Emily Williams at 843-607-0894. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

