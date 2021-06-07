Charleston's newest tech hub is open for business

Some two decades in the making, a new office building designed to lure more startup businesses and high-wage technology employers to the peninsula is finally ready for its close up.

Developers of the $54 million Charleston Tech Center, which welcomed its first batch of tenants in February and is already nearly full, held the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony June 7.

Scissors in hand, Mayor John Tecklenburg called the sleek, six-story structure at 997 Morrison Drive, between Conroy and Romney streets, a "new future" for Charleston.

"It's the future economy of our city," he said.

State Sen Marlon Kimpson described the site as the next "epicenter" of the South Carolina tech industry.

College of Charleston president Andrew Hsu said the development will yield job opportunities to graduates of the engineering programs the downtown school is adding and help build "a talent pipeline."

The long-planned project was spearheaded by the Charleston Digital Corridor, an independent nonprofit that was created inside city government years ago. The group, led by Ernest Andrade, developed the building with the city and locally based Iron Bridge Capital, which lined up most of the private-sector financing.

Andrade said he first pitched the idea of a self-contained tech hub to bring more higher-wage jobs to the peninsula about 21 years ago as a staffer to then-Mayor Joe Riley.

"We just worked at it, not knowing where we'd end up," the CDC executive director said.

The site is in a once-industrialized area of the upper peninsula, where numerous software companies and other tech employers have migrated in recent years.

The city paid $1.8 million for the former parking lot in 2013, and Andrade's group holds a 99-year lease at $1 a year on the property, which qualifies for special tax credits because it's within a federally designated "Opportunity Zone." Charleston County and the S.C. Commerce Department agencies also provided support over the years to nudge the public-private venture along.

"It has participation from every level of government," said Andrade, who added that he could instantly "think of five near-death experiences" for the deal.

Work began in mid-2019 and wrapped up on time and on budget this spring despite COVID-19 clampdowns and a recession brought about by the global health crisis, he said.

The CDC previously set up several "Flagship" workplaces downtown to house startup firms in need of affordable real estate with flexible rental terms. The new location for the concept opened in April in the Charleston Tech Center. It offers 33 private offices and takes up the entire third floor.

The project also includes an 816-space parking garage that the city bought for about $27 million last year as part of the development agreement.

Other tenant amenities include a special ventilation system, nap nooks, conference rooms, a podcast studio, restaurant-style meeting booths and an outdoor ping-pong table.

Andrade said 36 businesses with direct or indirect ties to the technology industry have moved in the building over the past few months, along with about 265 workers.

"That's pretty substantial," he said.

Andrade said the response to the project demonstrates that workers are willing to return to a traditional office setting though he's seeing some "hybrid rotation" among the Charleston Tech Center's tenants.

The newly completed building is first of two phases of development for the 1.8-acre Morrison Drive property. The Charleston Digital Corridor has started "to model up" a second structure of similar proportion on a vacant lot at the corner of Romney Street, Andrade said. It hopes to begin construction within the next year.