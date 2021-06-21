Charleston's newest airline encounters labor turbulence

An alleged hiring practice by the newest carrier at Charleston International is coming under fire from labor organizations representing airline workers.

The unions, in a petition filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation, say low-fare Breeze Airways is almost exclusively targeting college students at Utah Valley University for its flight attendant jobs in a move that would limit the pool to relatively inexperienced White applicants. The racial makeup at the Orem, Utah-based school is 79.5 percent White.

Salt Lake City-based Breeze has advertised its full-time flight attendant positions solely to Utah Valley students and has offered a tuition reimbursement program in an effort to recruit them, the petition stated.

"As evidenced by the labor parties’ decades-long mission to end gender, racial and age discrimination for flight attendants, the labor parties are deeply invested in ensuring that individuals who choose to become flight attendants may do so without fear that their immutable characteristics will be held against them," the unions said in the petition.

They added: "For a profession that had an established reputation for discriminating against older workers throughout history and that has only recently begun to combat these ingrained, ageist behaviors, Breeze’s recruitment strategy is more in line with historical standards rather than modern ones."

Breeze, in an answer to the petition, denied the Utah Valley students are the only candidates being considered for the positions, adding it provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants and does not discriminate.

"Breeze has been flying for less than three weeks and has hired a diverse group of flight attendants, including grandmothers," the carrier said. "Speculative claims in the petition that any individual has been excluded based on age or race are inaccurate."

The unions want the DOT to review Breeze's certification and have the carrier detail how it plans to adhere to federal anti-discrimination and civil rights laws. The agency has not made a ruling on the matter. The unions that filed the petition include: the Association of Flight Attendants; the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO; and the Transport Workers Union of America. Launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze began service at Charleston International on May 27 and is rolling out nonstop service to 11 mostly smaller markets in the East and Midwest.

SI buyer ID'd

The owner of the most expensive home to sell on Sullivan's Island does business in the Pacific Northwest but also has previously owned property in the East Cooper market.

Public records show the buyer of the $10.5 million oceanfront house at 1901 Thee St. is a trust affiliated with Colleen Gottlieb, whose Evergreen Housing Development Group is a multifamily real estate developer and investor in the Seattle area.

Previous homes she's owned in the local market included a 6,740-square-foot, waterfront spread on Bank Street in Mount Pleasant's Old Village. The two-story, six-bedroom, 6½-bath home was sold in September for nearly $5.5 million.

The trust bought the two-story, 5,855-square-foot Sullivan's Island house from Brooke Gordon, ex-wife of NASCAR race car driving legend Jeff Gordon. It has four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms and was listed for $11.5 million.

Nancy Hoy of Carolina One Real Estate, who represented Gottlieb in the transaction, asked that the buyer's privacy be respected.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Clear stake

There’s a new shareholder in town at one of South Carolina’s largest technology companies.

A southern California private equity firm has become the single largest investor in Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc., according to the latest disclosure filings

Clearlake Capital was required to report its holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year, after it broke through the 5 percent ownership threshold. As of Dec. 31, it held about 4.7 million shares, or 9.6 percent.

The firm has since added 1 million shares to its holdings, according to a filing dated May 31. That gives Clearlake control of 11.7 percent of the provider of software and technology services for nonprofit organizations.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based firm edged out a Wall Street behemoth from the No. 1 spot by a margin of 11,162 shares. New York investment giant BlackRock Inc. had been the single biggest stockholder in Nasdaq-listed BLKB since 2017.

According to its website, Clearlake was formed in 2006. It manages about $39 billion in assets and targets small to mid-size companies across several sectors, namely software and technology; energy and industry; and food and consumer products.

It calls the "improvement approach" it brings to its portfolio businesses "O.P.S.," short for operations, people and strategy.

Clearlake previously was an investor in at least one other South Carolina business. It owned Greenville-based Sage Automotive Interiors in 2014 and reportedly made a profit of about $800 million when it sold the Upstate manufacturer four years later to Asahi Kasei Corp.

Park and go

Santee Cooper is edging back toward normalcy as the lock that COVID-19 had on most facets of everyday life continue to diminish.

The state-owned utility is reopening all buildings, bathrooms, picnic shelters and canoe rentals at its Old Santee Canal Park effective June 21 after a nearly 15-month shutdown.

And, for an abbreviated window, admission is free

The park along the Tail Race Canal in Berkeley County was closed April 1, 2020, during the state-ordered coronavirus clampdown. The grounds and trails were reopened to the public about a month later.

Santee Cooper said admission to the property will be waived until July 1 and that annual passes that expired after March 2020 can be extended through Dec. 31.

The Moncks Corner power and water utility also announced that its Overton Beach Park, which is already open Wednesdays through Sundays, will resume picnic shelter rentals at the Lake Moultrie recreation spot starting June 23.