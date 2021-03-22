You are the owner of this article.
Charleston's last 2 Bi-Lo supermarkets set to close in April; liquidation sales to begin

Bi-Lo on James Island
A customer walks into the Bi-Lo supermarket at 860 Folly Road on James Island on March 20. The grocery store will close April 18 after a buyer did not materialize for the two remaining Bi-Lo stores in the Charleston area. The other is in West Ashley and is closing as well. Warren L. Wise/Staff

The last two remaining Bi-Lo supermarkets in the Charleston area are set to close April 18 after an effort to find a buyer for them was unsuccessful.

Liquidation sales will start March 24 at the grocery stores at 860 Folly Road on James Island and at 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley, according to workers at both locations.

Starting discount amounts were not immediately available, but they generally begin in low percentages at grocery stores with closing sales and gradually increase until the shelves are empty.

Bi-Lo West Ashley
A customer walks into Bi-Lo supermarket on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley on March 20. The grocery store will close April 18 after a buyer did not come forward for the two remaining Bi-Lo stores in the Charleston area. The other is on James Island and also is closing. Warren L. Wise/Staff

Parent company Southeastern Grocers is phasing out Bi-Lo, which that got its start in the South Carolina Upstate in the early 1960s. The Jacksonville-based firm plans to  concentrate on its other supermarket brands, namely Winn-Dixie.

A Southeastern spokesman did not immediately respond for comment March 22.

All of the remaining Bi-Lo stores in the state are expected to go away in April, with many of them sold to competitors and undergoing changeovers to new brands.

Food Lion announced last June it was buying 38 Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina.

Five are in the Charleston area: two stores in Summerville and one each in Edisto Beach, St. George and Walterboro.

One of the Summerville stores at 1625 N. Main St. is changing over this month while the other at 975 Bacons Bridge Road recently made the switch to Food Lion. The other stores have already adopted the new grocery banner.

Southeastern Grocers also struck deals last September to sell 18 other Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and four in Georgia, along with a Harveys supermarket in Ridgeland. The parent of Lowes Foods bought most of them.

Two stores, at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan and at 3125 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley, became Lowes Foods supermarkets.

Two others, at 110 S. U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and 3575 Maybank Highway on Johns Island, are now KJ’s Market IGA stores.

Bi-Lo got its start 60 years ago after Frank Outlaw, a former Winn-Dixie executive, bought four grocery stores near Greenville in 1961. The brand originated in 1963 after his secretary won a store-naming contest.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

