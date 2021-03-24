Charleston's International African American Museum, opening in 2022, names next CEO

After a lengthy national search, Charleston's International African American Museum has found its next chief executive.

The museum's board selected Tonya M. Matthews, most recently an associate provost at Wayne State University in Detroit, who comes in with years of experience leading museums and diversity initiatives.

The announcement comes nearly two years after the IAAM's last top leader left the role.

Rising now on the peninsula, the museum is a long-awaited project that's been in the works for two decades and under construction for the past year and a half.

It's set to open in 2022.

An announcement from the IAAM describes finding Matthews as one of the last steps of that 20-year process.

The 46-year-old Washington, D.C., native said in the IAAM statement she is "humbled and compelled" to take on the role of CEO at a place that is "so necessary for these incredible times — and beyond."

Matthews became aware of the IAAM about a decade ago, just by "working and being in the museum community," she told The Post and Courier.

"I'm always impressed when a city itself gets behind building an institution like this," Matthews said of the IAAM, which entered its early planning stages after then-Mayor Joe Riley announced in a speech more than 20 years ago he would work to build a museum of African American history in Charleston.

With Matthews coming in as CEO, lifetime museum board member Riley said they finally have all the major pieces in place.

"We raised the money. We have had really world-class architects and landscapers who designed a beautiful building … but we haven’t had a permanent leader for a while," Riley said. "Now we do."

Chairman Wilbur Johnson said in a statement that the board "spent a fair amount of time" on its CEO search to find a person who could be "inspirational" to the staff.

Riley agreed, saying the "lengthy search process" allowed them to hire a "world-class, experienced museum executive."

Matthews was vice president of museums at the Cincinnati Museum Center, the city's largest cultural institution. There, she oversaw the three museums that make up the center — a history museum, a natural history museum and a children's museum — and did work to "bring the museums together," she said.

In that role, Matthews helped oversee a budget of $27.5 million for the museum center's education, research and community engagement efforts, and she was part of the leadership team that merged the museum center with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, also in Cincinnati, which helped that institution ensure its survival, according to news reports.

During her time at the museum center, Matthews forged a partnership with the National Museums of Kenya that allowed Cincinnati-area middle school students to connect with peers in Lamu, Kenya.

Given the "international" in the IAAM's name, Matthews said that's the kind of program she'd like to emulate in her new role and an experience that can give some guideposts as to how the museum can develop relationships that reach across the ocean.

"That's also part of our mission, to connect these stories and to help them give African American stories more context," Matthews said.

Her new job at the IAAM won't be the first time Matthews has claimed the title of CEO at a major museum. After leaving Cincinnati in 2013, she became the first president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center, an 80,000-square-foot facility in downtown Detroit.

There, Matthews started the STEMinista Project, an initiative meant to inspire girls in middle school to get engaged with STEM subjects: science, technology, engineering and math.

Matthews, who studied biomedical and electrical engineering as an undergrad at Duke University and earned her doctorate from Johns Hopkins University in biomedical engineering, said she found her way into working with museums by paying attention to what she "really enjoyed."

"I started as a volunteer because I liked teaching and talking about science. ... Then, I fell in love with what I could do in that space," she said.

Matthews has served on multiple boards and, in 2019, helped the American Alliance of Museums launch a nationwide effort to make museum boards more diverse.

That same year, she joined Wayne State as both associate provost of inclusive workforce development and director for the STEM Innovation Learning Center.

Matthews will be the IAAM's second chief executive.

Michael Boulware Moore, the museum's first CEO, joined the IAAM staff in 2016. Before accepting the role, Moore had been in marketing and worked with brands such as Coca-Cola and Kraft.

He, along with Riley, led the charge on reaching the $75 million fundraising goal for the IAAM that was later upped to more than $100 million.

Moore's "personal connection" to the museum helped them to tell its story, Riley said at the time. Moore's great-great grandfather was Robert Smalls, who famously seized freedom by stealing a Confederate ship in Charleston Harbor. He went on to become a captain in the Union Navy and represented South Carolina in Congress during the Reconstruction era.

Moore announced in June 2019 that he was leaving the museum, saying it "seemed like the right time" and that the CEO who would be in charge when the museum opened should "have a role in building it." That October, the museum had its official groundbreaking.

After leaving the museum, Moore returned to work in the private sector. Daniel Island-based software company Blackbaud named Moore as its first diversity and inclusion officer last August.

The museum's Chief Operating Officer Elijah Heyward, and board member Bernard Powers, also the director of the Center for the Study of Slavery at the College of Charleston, shared CEO-related duties in the interim, a period that extended from mid-2019 until this week's announcement of Matthews' hiring.

Matthews said she plans to make the move to Charleston in April.

She has been able visit the museum site in-person, she said.

The waterfront lot was once part of Gadsden's Wharf, a major port of entry during the Atlantic slave trade. Matthews described the experience of seeing the rising museum as "impressive, moving and exciting at the same time."

The thing she's looking forward to most when she gets to Charleston, Matthews said, is listening to firsthand stories about the Lowcountry, hearing locals' aspirations for the museum and maybe getting a few recommendations on where to eat.