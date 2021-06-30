Charleston's HarbourView Inn gets $1M 'refresh' with updated look, new decor

A longstanding downtown Charleston hotel is nearly finished with an about $1 million interior update.

The HarbourView Inn's 52 guests rooms now boast new furniture, lighter colors and fresh coats of paint. Wallpaper was removed from all of the bathrooms, and the hotel is working on finishing up the installation of new carpeting for all the rooms.

The completion of what the hotel is describing as a thorough "refresh" has coincided with a sizable uptick in occupancy on the Charleston peninsula.

This spring and summer's influx of visitors — a dramatic change from the near standstill the travel industry was at a year ago because of COVID-19 — has made the process of finishing the final elements of the project a little slower, said general manager Mark Henry.

In late March, it was "like the faucet turned back on," and a steady stream of guests hasn't slowed since, he said.

But, overall, the project will have be completed in about half of the time the hotel had planned, due to the COVID-19 slowdown that allowed the hotel to start the work while the property was empty of overnight guests.

In late 2019, when HarbourView was mapping out plans for a makeover, it was estimated the improvements would be done over about a three-year period. Like dozens of other local hotels, though, HarbourView temporarily shut its doors last spring because of the pandemic. It was closed to guests for 70 days. During that shutdown, work started on the refresh, and having that time allowed them to condense the project's timeline.

"We tried to get a lot of the work done within the year," Henry said.

They began by redoing the rooms' armoires and painted them a shade of blue.

The look they were going for was "a coastal Charleston feeling," Henry said. The new style was meant to feel brighter and more modern. That meant a revised color palette that included light shades of blue and tan.

Furniture and design features like sconces were also changed in the lobby and common areas of the hotel.

Other Holy City lodgings took advantage of coronavirus lockdowns to check renovations and updates off their to-do lists, too. The Planters Inn, which sold for more than $56 million last December, used that time to do work like refurbishing heart pine floors and repainting the detailing in the lobby.

The Market Pavilion Hotel was closed for about 10 months and was the last full-service hotel in Charleston to resume operations. Owners said they used those months to make improvements to the entire property, including its rooftop bar and lobby restaurant.

And on Meeting Street, the former King Charles Inn never reopened under that name after closing during the early weeks of the pandemic. Instead, work began on transforming the property into The Ryder, an all-new hotel concept that debuted late this spring.

At HarbourView, the decision to make upgrades was made months before the pandemic. The hotel, which is managed by Charleston-based Charlestowne Hotels, is right across the street from the future site of The Cooper, a large, full-service hotel project from the developer Lowe that celebrated its groundbreaking early last year. With 225 guest rooms, 12,000 square feet of ground floor retail and an extension of the city's Waterfront Park included in the plans, the project is expected to become a new focal point of that part of downtown.

That future opening will "change the dynamic" in the neighborhood, Henry said, and it seemed like an appropriate time to focus energy on what HarbourView's next couple of decades should look like.

Mount Pleasant-based interior designer Jenny Keenan, who also worked on The Spectator Hotel — another Charlestowne-managed property — designed the refresh. The new carpets and drapes were sourced from local firms, Charleston Fine Rugs and Threadhouse Inc.

A new website featuring photography of the hotel's updated rooms went live last week.