Charleston's British Airways flight won't return next summer due to pandemic

British Airways has delayed the return of nonstop flights between London and Charleston through at least next summer.

"It was confirmed today that British Airways will be suspending service between London and Charleston for summer 2021," Explore Charleston spokesman Chris Campbell said Wednesday.

Officials at Charleston International Airport had confirmed in May that the route wouldn’t be back during the 2020 calendar year.

Wednesday’s update from the carrier pushes the return to the Holy City at least through the majority of next year, leaving little time left in the window that was set for the service — early spring through mid-fall — when the airline first announced it intended to come back for a second seasonal run.

“We are sorry that, like other airlines, due to the current coronavirus pandemic and global travel restrictions we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule,” British Airways said in a written statement Wednesday to The Post and Courier. “We will be in touch with any customers whose flights are affected and advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”

The service between Charleston International and Heathrow Airport was first announced in the fall of 2018, and it finished its inaugural run of twice-weekly flights on a Boeing 787 in 2019. British Airways flew the route from early April through mid-October last year, and it was scheduled to start up again March 29.

But a ban on travel from the United Kingdom to the U.S. during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic put that plan on hold. A longer suspension of the service was announced a couple months later.

“We understand and empathize with the challenges all airlines, including British Airways, are having to manage," airport CEO Elliott Summey said. "But just as we have seen in our own community, a challenge merely provides an opportunity to rebuild, reinvent and adapt to the new normal of the world."

Summey added, "We are confident in our partnership with British Airways and will continue our conversations with them to resume service to London in the near future.”

Charleston wasn't the only U.S. destination to be affected by updates to British Airways' plans on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Business Times reported that a London flight that was set to resume from the Pennsylvania city in late March has also been put on pause.

The Charleston-London route has been lauded as a major step for air service in South Carolina. It's the first nonstop overseas flight to be offered from the Palmetto State, and tourism boosters deemed it a "game changer" for its ability to make the region more accessible to business and leisure travelers from the U.K. and beyond.

In its inaugural year, the flight generated a $9.7 million economic impact, according to the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis.

When British Airways confirmed last fall that it intended to come back for a second season, an official with the airline described customers' reception of the flights as "enthusiastic."

Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill, who also chairs the airport board, described the announcement last year as "timely" given that Charleston would be celebrating its 350th anniversary when British Airways was set to return.

But, much like most of the city's plans to mark that milestone, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans set for resuming overseas air service in 2020.

While Charleston International and other U.S. airports have seen traffic for domestic routes pick up modestly since plummeting early in the pandemic, the interest in international travel has remained low.

In its latest update, the International Air Transport Association predicted passenger volumes likely won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, with domestic markets recovering faster than international services.

While Charleston was growing its reputation as an international destination, the vast majority of travelers coming to South Carolina, even prior to the pandemic, were U.S. residents. Foreign visitors typically made up 5 to 7 percent of all tourists who took trips to the state — a figure that's likely to be an advantage next year over places more reliant on international travel.