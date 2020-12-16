Charleston's British Airways flight won't return in spring or summer due to pandemic

British Airways has delayed the return of nonstop flights between London and Charleston through at least next summer.
"It was confirmed today that British Airways will be suspending service between London and Charleston for summer 2021," Explore Charleston spokesman Chris Campbell said Wednesday.
Officials at Charleston International Airport had confirmed in May that the route wouldn’t be back during the 2020 calendar year.
Wednesday’s update from British Airways pushes the carrier's return to the Holy City at least through the majority of next year, leaving little time left in the window that was set for the service — early spring through mid-fall — when the airline first announced it intended to come back for a second run.
“We are sorry that, like other airlines, due to the current coronavirus pandemic and global travel restrictions we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule,” British Airways said in a written statement to The Post and Courier Wednesday. “We will be in touch with any customers whose flights are affected and advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”
Just one season of the flight has been offered since the service was first announced in the fall of 2018. British Airways flew the twice-weekly route from early April through mid-October of last year, and it was scheduled to resume March 29.
A ban on travel from the United Kingdom to the U.S. amid the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold, and a longer suspension of the service was announced a couple months later.
“We understand and empathize with the challenges all airlines, including British Airways, are having to manage," Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey said. "But just as we have seen in our own community, a challenge merely provides an opportunity to rebuild, reinvent and adapt to the new normal of the world."
Summey added, "We are confident in our partnership with British Airways and will continue our conversations with them to resume service to London in the near future.”
Charleston wasn't the only U.S. destination to be affected by updates to British Airways' plans on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Business Times reported that its London flight that was set to resume in late March had been put on pause by the airline.
The direct Charleston-London route has been lauded as a major milestone for air service in South Carolina. It's the first nonstop overseas flight to be offered from the Palmetto State, and tourism boosters deemed it a "game changer" for its ability to make the region more accessible to business and leisure travelers from London and beyond.
In its inaugural year, the flight generated a $9.7 million economic impact, according to the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis, and a top award for travel, the state tourism department's Governor's Cup, was awarded to Explore Charleston, the Charleston County Aviation Authority and other groups key to the process of securing the history-making route.
When British Airways confirmed last fall that it intended to come back for a second season, an official with the airline described customers' reception of the flights as "enthusiastic."
Charleston's top tourism leader described that announcement last year as "timely" since Charleston would be celebrating its 350th anniversary when British Airways returned.
But, much like most of the city's plans to mark that milestone, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the plans set for the overseas air service.
While Charleston International and other U.S. airports have seen traffic for domestic routes pick up some since plummeting in the spring, the interest in international air travel has remained very low.