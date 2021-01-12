Charleston's African American Museum to feature $1.7M in tech donated by Sony

Tech giant Sony is making a contribution worth $1.7 million to the International African American Museum that's under construction on the Charleston peninsula.

Sony's contribution was announced Tuesday and will be in the form of products that will be gifted to the museum.

The donation will be used to equip the Atlantic Worlds gallery, the largest exhibit space in the museum. That gallery overlooks Charleston Harbor, and the path that slave ships would have taken to arrive at Gadsden's Wharf, a major port of entry for the transatlantic slave trade in Charleston located where the museum is being built now.

Sony's donation will include a 32-foot-wide, 7-foot-high LED light display — the first of its kind on public display in North America, per Sony — laser projectors, other LED displays and a variety of microphones.

Tech installed in the Atlantic Worlds gallery will create an "immerse audio/visual experience" that "brings history to life through technology," according to Sony's announcement of the in-kind contribution.

“One silver lining of the pandemic is that museums have been challenged to re-imagine the visitor experience,” said Elijah Heyward, chief operating officer for the museum, said in a statement Tuesday. “Not only will we create more virtual options to learn and inspire, but we will also make use of the extraordinary new technology so generously contributed by Sony inside the museum."

President of Sony Electronics Mike Fasulo said in a statement that the company has a history of working with museums to "creatively bring important stories to light to empower and inform a new generation."

Prior to its groundbreaking in the fall of 2019, organizers raised more than $100 million to build the museum, through a combination of state and local funds and gifts from individual donors, corporations and endowments.

Other contributions to the museum have come in the form of in-kind donations, like half of the total $2.5 million from Nucor Corp. that was given in the form of steel for the construction of the building. Support from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the museum's Center for Family History includes help from FamilySearch, a genealogy organization run by the church.

The museum is expected to open in early 2022, and construction has progressed in the last year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Museum COO Heyward gave a first-ever hard-hat tour of the construction site to members of the media in November. At that point, bricks were being laid on the exterior, and the walls of galleries were taking shape inside. Work on the actual structure is set to be complete in the summer, and work on the exhibits and the interiors will be installed after that.