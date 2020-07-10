Charleston's African American Museum marks milestone, on track for 2022 opening

Nearly a year ago, the first signs started to appear that construction of the International African American Museum was underway. Fencing was put around the site that sits between Concord Street and Charleston Harbor.

Around late August, an excavator could be seen on the lot, digging.

While the scene may have looked like any other construction site on the peninsula, that dirt being dug up was on ground that, according to the head of the Smithsonian, is one of the most sacred sites of African American history in the Western Hemisphere.

The lot was once part of Gadsden's Wharf, a major port of entry for slave ships and a precise location where many descendants of enslaved Africans can trace back their ancestry.

Finally putting shovel to dirt was the culmination of some 400 years of untold history, 20 years of planning and about $100 million in fundraising.

On Friday, the museum marked a major construction milestone when the building's final steel beam was put in place as part of a "topping out" ceremony, a long-held tradition that marks an auspicious point in a major building project's progress.

The event was very different from the museum's groundbreaking last October when some 750 people packed into the space next to the Charleston Maritime Center.

Friday's gathering was a small fraction of that size because of COVID-19 precautions. White folding chairs were spaced far apart, and face masks and temperature screenings were mandatory. Disinfectant wipes were used to clean the podium after every speaker.

Those who spoke tried to keep their comments brief for the sake of the people sweating through the afternoon's 90-degree heat.

But, while the comments were more contained, the beam they were there to hoist spoke for itself. The museum had invited community members the previous afternoon to come sign it and by the time people started to arrive at Friday's topping out there weren't many blank spaces left.

The beam was nearly covered in names, written with a rainbow of markers. Some appeared to have signed for their whole family. A few left messages along with their names.

"So excited to be a part of history!" one wrote.

"May God bless this place of education," another says. "Let it be guided by his hands to tell my ancestors' and my story in TRUTH!"

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Another punctuated their signature with a quote from Maya Angelou: "Out of the huts of history's shame/I rise."

Wrapped around the fencing of the construction site were new posters depicting renderings of the museum, a statement of the project's purpose — "to honor the untold stories of the African American journey at one of our country's most sacred sites" — and images of some of the people whose stories will be told, like Omar Ibn Said, a Muslim African who was enslaved and brought to Gadsden's Wharf in Charleston in 1807.

While Friday's ceremony marked major progress for the museum, a grand opening won't happen for more than a year and a half. Former Mayor Joe Riley reminded the crowd that the fundraising isn't over.

"We have much work to do and money to raise before the doors of this museum open," said Riley, who has led much of the fundraising efforts for the museum since he first announced plans for it in 2000.

Riley and others said they're thankful to be on schedule and on budget for the museum's 2022 opening, especially during the disrupting pandemic.

Dale Collier, president and CEO of Brownstone Construction Group, described his employees as the "unsung heroes" of the project. Brownstone, along with Turner Construction Co., is serving as the lead contractor for the museum as Turner-Brownstone.

Just a few weeks ago, Turner Construction completed a different kind of project for the city, one that involved removing rather than raising. The company was contracted for the removal of the statue of John C. Calhoun, a divisive figure and defender of slavery, from Marion Square.

"Today is a day to celebrate not taking things down but putting things up," Mayor John Tecklenburg said just before the beam was raised.

When the beam — affixed with an American flag, an evergreen tree and a banner with the museum's newly-minted logo — was set into place, the crowd cheered, people whistled and Tecklenburg blasted an air horn.

After the ceremony the mayors and a few museum board members made their way over to the fenced-off construction site where they scaled the steps of a set of scaffolding to reach the building's second floor. Members of the construction crew were there having a celebratory lunch.

From that vantage point, with the harbor stretching out to one side, it becomes much more clear that, while an actual opening is somewhat far away, the museum that had been theoretical for 20 years was a real and physical building.

Riley thanked the workers for their dedication and courage. This project, he said, is one he thinks they'll be proud to tell their children and grandchildren they helped to build.