Charleston's a factor as Uber Eats digests a smaller rival

Uber snapped up a food-delivery rival last week in a deal that came with a slice of Charleston on the side.
The ride-hailing giant better known for transporting human beings than hamburgers completed its $2.54 billion buyout of San Francisco-based Postmates on Tuesday.
“The consumer-facing Postmates and Uber Eats apps will continue to run separately, supported by a more efficient, combined merchant and delivery network,” the companies said in a joint statement.
The sale didn’t come together without a regulatory hitch that changes, temporarily at least, how the newly combined company will conduct business in the Charleston area and a handful of other U.S. cities.
It's been a breakout year for the hotly competitive but money-losing meal-delivery space, with a sudden burst in demand from the COVID-19 lockdown accelerating the growth curve.
Uber, for example, said on Nov. 5 that revenue from the Eats division skyrocketed 190 percent to $1.14 billion last quarter from a year earlier, partially offsetting a 52 percent skid in sales from its core ride-sharing business.
The Postmates deal was hot and ready to go by then, though it faced some early scrutiny. Announced in July, it didn't take long for the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, which raised antitrust concerns about Uber's previous and aborted quest to buy Grubhub, to start asking questions.
Their main concern, again, was that this latest tie-up would eliminate one of the industry’s largest players. Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub would emerge as the Big Three rivalry if the Postmates sale was allowed to proceed.
The deal was sealed early last month, when the two regulatory agencies closed their inquiries.
While Uber prevailed this time, it also agreed to temporarily waive exclusive delivery agreements that Postmates had inked with about 800 restaurants in 11 markets. They include an undisclosed number of establishments throughout the Charleston region, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All of the affected owners were to be notified by mail starting last week about the change.
But the six-month exclusivity concession isn't permanent. It expires in early May.
The Uber-Postmates combo didn't suit everyone's palette.
Protect Our Restaurants, an industry group with a list of grievances about delivery services backed by deep-pocketed "predatory" investors, issued a statement saying the deal “will only tighten the incredible squeeze restaurant owners like us are already experiencing every day."
“Allowing Uber to acquire Postmates is a failure … to protect the needs of small business owners and the communities we support,” according to the group, which is calling for stricter regulations.
The ride-hailing giant appears to be taking note of the grassroots backlash. Uber said it will be launching "a regional listening exercise" across North America in 2021 "to put restaurants and merchants at the head of the table and create an open dialogue on products, policies, pricing and more."
It added that it will be reaching out to relevant food industry trade associations "and chambers of commerce to make sure the right folks are in the room, and that our answers are accountable" to them.