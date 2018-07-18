The board that approves new hotels in Charleston says they’re aware of the perception that too many hotels are being built on the peninsula, but all they can do is minimize the effects unless council changes the rules for approval.
That was the case again Tuesday, when the Board of Zoning Appeals said they could not deny a 250-room hotel in a former MUSC office building.
"As much as we need another hotel in Charleston — that’s facetious — I think it meets the criteria," board chairman Leonard Krawcheck, an attorney, said before the vote to approve it. "I almost wish it didn’t, but I think it does."
Bennett Hospitality, which is based in Charleston, is buying the 10-story office building and parking garage at 19 Hagood from MUSC.
Two other hotels have been approved nearby — 175 rooms on the site of the former Wendy's restaurant at 194 Cannon St. and 69 rooms on the site of the former Pizza Hut at 210 Spring St.
At least 20 new hotels were either under construction or approved on the peninsula before this one on Hagood Avenue. Including the latest approval, the new projects would add about 1,850 rooms to the 4,750 rooms currently available — nearly a 40 percent increase.
The board consists of seven citizens appointed by council to decide whether to grant an exception to the city’s zoning rules. Hotels can only be built along major arteries that council has mapped out. Council also sets the rules that the board uses when deciding whether to grant a special exception to allow a hotel.
For example, a big concern is always whether the hotel will significantly add traffic to a residential neighborhood. Council recently amended the ordinance to include the dropoff site, parking and transportation for workers, and shuttle service for hotels outside the historic district.
Several new roads will connect the hotel with the adjacent WestEdge development to the west, and there would be little reason for traffic to cut through the Westside neighborhood to the east, according to James Wilson, an attorney for the developers. A hotel would generate less traffic during morning and evening rush hours than an office building. Developers met with the association, and the membership voted to support the project, Wilson told the board.
Winslow Hastie, executive director of the Historic Charleston Foundation, urged the board to deny the hotel.
"The foundation is consistently concerned about the proliferation of hotels, particularly on the peninsula," he said.
Hastie said the foundation particularly opposed replacing a big office building with parking garage with another hotel.
Wilson responded that WestEdge will include 880,000 square feet of new office space.
Robert Gurley with the Preservation Society of Charleston said he was concerned that guests would not be able to navigate the city’s bus system from the hotel to the downtown historic district. He urged the board to require the hotel to provide shuttle service.
The board agreed with that recommendation.
"There’s certainly a perception that hotel development has gotten out of control,” board member Ross Appel said before the vote. "Our options are limited here."
The vote for approval was unanimous, with Michael Robinson recusing himself.