Charleston water treatment tech firm sells controlling stake

A Charleston-based company that specializes in water treatment technology has sold a controlling stake to a private equity firm.
The financial terms of the transaction announced Monday between EnviroMix Inc. and GEF Capital Partners of the Washington, D.C., area were not disclosed.
Management will retain “a significant interest“ in the company, which is headquartered in the Cigar Factory on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston.
EnviroMix was started about 10 years ago.
One of its primary proprietary products is called BioMix, which uses compressed gas pumped through nozzles to treat water and wastewater. Another is called BioCycle. Both help local governments and industrial customers reduce energy consumption, the firm said in statement.
"Through our new partnership with GEF Capital, we will have the opportunity to build upon this decade of success, driving further innovation and expansion to new markets," CEO Ted Jenkins said.
GEF Capital targets businesses in the U.S., South America and Asia that promote environmental sustainability. Daniel Prawda, a founding managing partner with the Bethesda, Md.-based buyout firm, said “the growth prospects for EnviroMix continue to accelerate" based on its existing technologies and new offerings that are being developed.