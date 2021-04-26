Charleston Water System suit over wipes in pipes is partly settled

A major U.S. manufacturer and Charleston Water System are settling a dispute over disposable wipes that have been traced to clogged sewage lines and other costly maintenance issues.

Under the deal, Kimberly-Clark Corp. will ensure its Cottonelle personal-hygiene wipes will meet a higher national standard for flushability by May 2022. It also agreed to allow independent testing for several years to verify compliance. and change its labeling to distinguish between its flushable and non-flushable personal-care products.

The new guidelines were developed in part by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, a leading municipal wastewater association.

Charleston Water System sued Kimberly-Clark and a handful of other big-name companies in early January for problems tied to the disposable wipes they make, market, distribute or sell. The other defendants include Procter & Gamble, Costco, CVS, Target, Walgreens and Walmart.

"Personal care wipes, along with a wide range of other wipe products, have caused major impacts to CWS, as well as other municipal sewer systems across South Carolina, and nationally," the utility said in an April 26 statement. "These impacts can include sewer system blockages, sewer equipment failures, interference with wastewater treatment processes, the need for increased maintenance, and sewer overflows."

Charleston Water said Kimberly-Clark’s Cottonelle wipes were found to dissolve better than the others it has tested. Also, they "either meet now or are on track to meet the municipal wastewater flushability standard by May 2022," according to the statement.

The system called on other manufacturers to follow the Irving, Texas-based company’s lead.

"Until that happens, CWS intends to continue to challenge those manufacturer’s misleading claims about the suitability of their various wipes for introduction into public sewer systems," it said.

In its federal lawsuit, Charleston Water targeted products that have been marketed to consumers as "flushable" but don't live up to that promise, according to its research.

"They do not disintegrate as effectively as toilet paper and can comingle to cause clogs and treatment problems, making them costly and difficult to manually remove," it said in the complaint.

The lawsuit against the other companies is seeking class-action status, which means it will try to include other public water systems experiencing similar problems.

The complaint included specific examples of damage the products have caused.

One of the more jarring examples was discovered on James Island. In late 2018, Charleston Water officials spent $140,000 to send divers 90 feet down a sewage line that connected to the Plum Island treatment center to remove a mass that measured more than 12 feet long, according to the lawsuit.

"The gross factor definitely caught people's attention," Baker Mordecai, director of wastewater collection for the utility, told The Washington Post in an article published April 23.

The utility has estimated it's spent on average of about $250,000 annually since 2018 removing wipes.