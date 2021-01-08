Charleston Water System sues manufacturers, retailers over 'flushable' toilet wipes

The Charleston Water System is suing several major manufacturers and some of the country's largest retailers over toilet wipes that have backed up sewage lines and clogged pumps at the local treatment plant in recent years.

The product liability lawsuit targets companies like Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Costco, CVS, Target, Walgreens and Walmart, which either manufactures, markets, distributes or sells those wipes to shoppers.

The wipes are marketed and sold by those companies by claiming they are "flushable," but the lawsuit alleges the bathroom products don't actually break down once they are flushed down the toilet and into wastewater systems.

The wipes, the lawsuit claims, "do not perform as advertised or marketed," and are now considered "public enemy No. 1" for sewer systems nationwide.

"They do not disintegrate as effectively as toilet paper and can comingle to cause clogs and treatment problems, making them costly and difficult to manually remove," the complaint said.

The Charleston Water System filed the federal lawsuit this week. It is being represented in the case by attorneys at AquaLaw, a firm based in Virginia that specializes in litigation over water and wastewater issues.

The federal lawsuit seeks class action status, which means it will seek to include other towns, cities and government entities that operate sewage and wastewater systems. The lawsuit suggests splitting the potential plaintiffs into two groups: wastewater operators in South Carolina and wastewater operators in other parts of the country.

In an emailed statement, Kimberly Clark told The Post and Courier the company stands behind the claims for its wipes, sold under the brand name Cottonelle, and said the products "meet or exceed widely accepted industry standards for flushability."

The wipes that are clogging sewer lines, it said, are wipes that are not intended to be flushed, like baby wipes, household wipes and cosmetic wipes.

The other companies named as defendants in the lawsuit did not respond to emails from the newspaper.

Local governments in the United States spend millions of dollars each year removing clogs from sewage pipes and wastewater treatment plants, and the so-called flushable wipes contribute to a lot of that damage, the new lawsuit alleges.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The complaint in federal court lays out specific examples of damage caused by the wipes in cities across the country, including Charleston.

One of the most prominent examples of the wipes causing problems in Charleston occurred in late 2018. Charleston Water officials had to send divers 90 feet down a sewage line that connected to the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Center on James Island three times.

In the end, the divers removed a mass of wipes more than 12 feet long. That clog put the plant a risk of a massive sewer overflow and cost Charleston Water more than $140,000 in damage and cleanup costs, according to the lawsuit.

Mike Saia, a spokesman for Charleston Water System, said the massive clog that was cleared in 2018 is an extreme example of the damage that can be caused. But he said the utility has spent on average around $250,000 per year since 2018 removing wipes from sewage pipes.

Mark Cline, Assistant CEO at Charleston Water System, said the utility has also recently increased its budget to deal with the "rag balls" caused by wipes.

All of those extra costs, he said, are eventually passed on to the utility's ratepayers.

But it's not just the financial cost of replacing pumps and other critical machinery that wastewater operators are concerned about. The lawsuit also alleges the wipes can cause environmental and public health problems.

"Clogged sewer lines can also lead to other problems, such as causing spills to flow onto public and private property as well as into lakes, rivers, and oceans," the lawsuit said.

In recent years, officials who manage wastewater systems throughout the country have tried to inform people about the damage the toilet wipes can cause, according to the lawsuit. But they said those efforts are undermined by the companies' marketing practices.

"As long as defendants continue to claim that flushable wipes are 'flushable,' consumers will continue to use them in accordance with defendants’ instructions and many may never realize the property damage and risks to public health and the environment caused by flushing flushable wipes," the lawsuit said.

The wipes are big business for the companies that manufacture and sell them. The lawsuit claims the market for flushable wipes was projected to be around $2.7 billion in 2020.