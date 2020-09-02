Charleston Water shutting off service to people who stopped paying amid pandemic

The Charleston Water System is in the process of shutting off service for thousands of customers who stopped paying their bills amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a state lawmaker is urging it to reconsider the policy.

The public utility, which has roughly 121,000 active water customers around Charleston, temporarily halted shutoffs for roughly five months earlier this year.

The policy change allowed customers to miss their monthly payments without having the water lines to their homes and businesses cut off.

But that grace period, which other utilities throughout the country also adopted, ended Aug. 17, and crews with Charleston Water have been busy ever since.

The utility closed the service lines running to 1,637 homes and businesses in late August, and officials with Charleston Water said they planned to shut off service to thousand of additional customers in the coming weeks.

Michael Saia, a spokesman for Charleston Water, said the utility chose to reinstate its shutoff policy because of the financial realities it was facing.

Data provided by the public utility shows roughly 5,866 water customers were more than 60 days late on paying their bills at the end of June.

That number declined through July and was down to roughly 4,104 at the end of August.

Even so, the number of delinquent accounts is still far higher than anything utility was managing in January and February before the coronavirus was detected in South Carolina.

Shutting off service is one of the few tools that utilities have to force customers to catch up on their missed payments, Saia said. But not everyone agrees with Charleston Water's decision to restart the shutoffs now.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, a Democrat who represents the upper part of the Charleston peninsula and sections of West Ashley, does not understand why the policy needed to end in the middle of August.

Coronavirus continues to spread in South Carolina, Gilliard said, and many laid off or furloughed workers don't have jobs to return to as the economy remains mired in a recession.

"In all fairness, they need to rethink it," he said.

Gilliard said he plans to send a letter to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who is on Charleston Water's board of commissioners, imploring him end the shutoffs through the rest of the year.

He and pastor Kevin Brown from the National Action Network also planned to meet with the utility's leaders on Wednesday.

Charleston Water has tried to be flexible with customers in recent months, Saia said. The utility provided delinquent customers with advanced notice that their taps could be shutoff.

The utility also offers payment plans to help customers who fall behind, Saia said, and it doesn't shut off service on Fridays in order to give people a chance to get their service restored before the weekend.

In July, Charleston Water increased the amount of money it contributes to the Palmetto Community Action Partnership, which helps low-income individuals and families pay their utility bills.

Charleston Water provided a one-time $50,000 contribution to the group in July, and also doubled its regular monthly contribution to $10,000, Saia said.

Officials with Palmetto Community Action Partnership did not return phone calls asking about how much aid has been dispensed to Charleston Water customers in recent months.

"We have done everything humanly possible to reach out to our customers," Saia said.

But the utility's assistance, Saia said, can only extend so far. The finances for Charleston Water required the utility's leaders to reinstate the shutoff policy.

"We had no choice to begin shutoffs again," Saia said. "We need to continue to operate this utility,"

The roughly 4,104 water customers who were more than 60 days behind on their bills at the end of August owed a combined $1.25 million, according to data from the utility.

That debt could become unsustainable in the long run.

Anyone who is struggling to pay their bills, Saia said, should contact the Charleston Water so the utility can work out a payment plan or find financial assistance for the customer.

The utility often stretches out the repayment plans over 12 months, and it is based on what each customer can afford, Saia said.