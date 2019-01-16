The leader of one of Charleston's premier tourist attractions is stepping down.
Mac Burdette will retire June 30 after nine years at the helm of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, it was announced Wednesday.
The Patriots Point Development Authority has formed a committee to immediately begin the selection process for Burdette's successor.
"It has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to have served this great institution that has touched the lives of millions," Burdette said in his letter of retirement to the board.
Burdette, the former Mount Pleasant town administrator of 25 years, came to the agency at a time when it faced several huge hurdles, including the still-looming task of shoring up the hull of its centerpiece attraction, the World War II-era aircraft carrier Yorktown.
Through ambitious advertising campaigns, Burdette also oversaw record attendance at the tourist attraction as part of the agency's long-term business plan. He also helped to negotiate a 99-year lease to govern future development of 60 acres that will fund restoration of the attraction's aging warships.
"It has been said before, and often by my sainted grandmother that 'a Lady and a Gentleman should know when it's time to leave the party,'" Burdette said. "That time has come."
Perched on the edge of Charleston Harbor, Patriots Point encompasses 460 acres of state-owned land, including a golf course and is home to other museum ships, including the destroyer Laffey and submarine Clamagore.
"It is bittersweet news to learn that Mac Burdette has decided to retire," said board chairman Ray Chandler. "Mac is one of the most gifted men I have ever met. He has given Patriots Point all of his immense energy and talent. We have been the beneficiaries of his unparalleled experience in business and government. We wish him every good thing in retirement."