Charleston tourism shrank by about a third during 2020 from COVID, report says

The COVID-19 pandemic broke a streak of reliable growth for Charleston's yearly count of visitors and calculations of tourism's impact, and a new analysis by the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis shows just how much visitation and travel-related spending were affected last year.

Tourism's economic impact shrank by more than a third compared to 2019, and the number of visitors who came to Charleston decreased by 30 percent in a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic and a steep drop in demand for travel that came with it.

The Charleston area hosted just over 5 million visitors and generated $6.2 billion in economic impact last year. Those deep decreases followed a string of record-breaking years for Charleston tourism. In 2019, 7.43 million visitors came to the area, and the money pumped into the local economy neared $10 billion — by far the local visitor industry's best year yet.

There were "no indications we were going to have anything but another record year" in 2020 based on January and February numbers, said Daniel Guttentag, director of the Office of Tourism Analysis.

Those 2019 numbers were announced by Guttentag's office right around the time tourism hit its COVID low point last April, when hotel occupancy rates plummeted into the teens, and about two-thirds of people in tourism-related jobs in the area were out of work.

At that point, it was clear the destination's run of growth would be broken in 2020, but it was unknown then how steep the decline would be.

Given how abruptly tourism ground to a halt last spring, the year-end outcome was better than what Guttentag said he would have predicted about a year ago.

"If you told me last spring that we would end up just 30 percent down in terms of visitors, I think I would have thought that was incredibly optimistic," Guttentag said.

Compared to those overall measures of tourism, though, 2020 figures specific to Charleston-area hotels were worse, and that has to do with how important vacation home rentals were to the travel market last year, Guttentag said. Particularly in beach communities, rentals really led the way for tourism's early COVID recovery and are the "reason why the overall picture looks more positive than the one for hotels," he said.

Average hotel occupancy for the year was 45 percent, down from 74 percent in 2019, and the number of nights sold at hotels in the region dropped 39 percent year-over-year. Revenue earned per room was slashed in half.

Home rentals, meanwhile, were able to quickly recover or even exceed their pre-pandemic levels of demand, and that strong performance has continued in 2021. According to statewide numbers shared by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, short-term rentals in South Carolina were up 24 percent year-to-date for nights sold as of March.

The ability to reserve whole-home rentals that provide more space and privacy than hotel accommodations and many rentals' proximity to the beach or other outdoor activities were among the factors that likely explain why home rentals fared so much better than hotels last year.

Plus, it followed a pattern: Rentals had already been gaining steam pre-pandemic, and state tourism director Duane Parrish has said the conditions caused by COVID-19 likely sped up their success by a few years.

Other signs of coronavirus-related changes to travel preferences were also clear in the Office of Tourism Analysis's roundup of the top origin cities for Charleston-area visitors last year.

In a list of the most common places visitors traveled to Charleston from in 2020, almost all were in the Southeast and fall within the region's "drive market," such as Greenville, Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh and Knoxville.

The drive market is also where Explore Charleston, the main group that markets the region to visitors, was focusing its advertising last year as many travelers were expected to shy away from boarding planes because of COVID-19, at least until vaccinations became widely available.

Already this year, Guttentag noted, air travel traffic is recovering rather rapidly.

Charleston International Airport operated at 70 percent of normal passenger volume in April based on 2019 figures, and that metric was expected to rise to 90 percent in May and climb even higher in June, according to airport officials.

Charleston-area hotels also recently beat 2019 figures in both occupancy and room rates for the first time since the pandemic began during the third week of May, which coincided with Kiawah Island Golf Resort hosting the PGA Championship on its Ocean Course, the region's first major tourist-generating event of the year.