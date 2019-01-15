Though the partial government shutdown continued Tuesday, Fort Sumter will reopen to visitors, thanks to financial support from the tour company that shuttles guests to the National Park Service site.
Fort Sumter Tours, a segment of SpiritLine Cruises, pledged enough money to keep the historic destination in Charleston Harbor open for eight days starting Tuesday, said Rick Mosteller, a partner with the Charleston-based company.
He said he anticipates funding the operations longer, if needed. He declined to disclose how much the company is spending on the effort.
The initial contribution will staff the education center at Liberty Square on the Charleston peninsula and at Fort Sumter with National Park Service employees from Jan. 15 through Jan. 22.
The National Park Service's two other attractions in the region — the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant and Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island — will remain closed.
The idea was inspired by a similar arrangement that has kept Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay open during the shutdown, Mosteller said. Alcatraz Cruises, which ferries visitors to the small island, has been able to a support a slightly pared down selection of tours to the National Park Service site.
Since the partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22, Fort Sumter Tours had offered boat rides which passed by, but didn't stop at, the famous sea fort. Staff members read a National Park Service-approved narration when the vessel stopped nearby.
Attendance on the tours was already down because of the time of year, Mosteller said, but seemed especially slow because of the partial government shutdown.
"We've been trying to take the groups out as close as we can," Mosteller said. "We had one group visiting from China, so we knew that was probably their only chance to see it."
National Park Service websites and social media accounts are not being monitored due to the shutdown, so they may not reflect that the attraction has reopened.
Fort Sumter was where the first shots were fired in the Civil War in 1861.