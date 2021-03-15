Charleston to see its 1st cruise passengers in a year — but not a boatload

The first cruise ship since the pandemic hit a year ago is set to tie up in Charleston by next weekend.
But Carnival’s name won’t be on it. And it won't be anywhere close to the size of the Sunshine.
American Cruise Lines resumed sailing over the weekend after a voluntary year-long hiatus. Its niche 51-cabin, 100-passenger Independence shoved off March 13 on an eight-day “Historic South & Golden Isles” coastal itinerary from Amelia Island, near Jacksonville, Fla., with Charleston as the final port call on or around March 19. Other stops along the way for the 220-foot-long vessel include Jekyll Island, Savannah, Hilton Head and Beaufort.
It's reportedly the first cruise ship to ply U.S. waters since the pandemic idled the industry about a year ago.
“With our new protocols in place, we remain dedicated to the safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” a company representative told Travelplulse.com. “We look forward to exploring this beautiful country again aboard our small 100-190 passenger modern riverboats and small coastal ships.”
Guilford, Conn.-based American Cruise could operate during the pandemic because its fleet of 13 U.S.-flagged ships carry fewer than 250 passengers, so it's not bound by the no-sail order issued last year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Historic South sailing is capped at 75 percent capacity, and all passengers and crew members were required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result within four days of boarding. Masks also are mandatory on the ship along with other safety precautions.
The last pleasure vessel to visit Charleston with passengers on board was the Carnival Sunshine, which is homeported at Union Pier Terminal near the historic City Market. It returned from the Bahamas on March 13, 2020, and was immediately sidelined by the pandemic. The Sunshine isn't expected to sail again until June at the earliest.
On the breeze
Several reports out of Utah suggests a new airline may have its sights set on Charleston.
Online passenger experience website PaxEx.Aero speculates the Holy City could be in the running for an East Coast hub along with Panama City and Tampa, both in Florida, for the new Breeze Airways. It's the latest airline to be launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, who stepped down as CEO of that carrier in 2007.
He also started Canada's WestJet, Brazil's Azul and Morris Air, which was acquired by Southwest Airlines.
On March 10, Breeze received final approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin operations after originally applying in February 2020.
The airline, based in the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights, will target mid-sized U.S. city airports that don't currently have nonstop service.
"Breeze will fly nonstop service between places currently without meaningful or affordable service," Neeleman said in a statement last year.
Neeleman, himself, also is driving speculation that the Lowcountry could be a destination for the airline when it starts up.
In a March 12 report on NBC affiliate KSL.com of Salt Lake City, Neeleman talks about the advantages of a new "Flight-Study" program through Utah Valley University that is now accepting applications for full-time, online students to become flight attendants for Breeze.
"We're going to be hiring 20, 30 people every month," Neeleman said.
The TV station went on to say Neeleman said the training will be done in Utah and then students will be stationed in Charleston and possibly other cities like Panama City and Tampa.
Charleston airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said March 15 that he is not aware of an imminent launch of a new airline and referred inquiries to Breeze Airways. An airline representative did not respond to a request for further comment.
Adding to that speculation is a new measure passed in December by Charleston County Council and approved in January by Charleston's airport board. The new "Air Service Development Fund," which took effect in February, requires rental car service providers to pay 5 percent of their gross proceeds for the next 25 years toward a new pool of money to help lure new air service to the Lowcountry.
Plastics proxy
The legal dustup over the high-profile “nurdle” spill in Charleston Harbor is close to being resolved, but the case lives on in the corporate governance records of one of the world’s biggest chemical manufacturers.
Two shareholders of DuPont are calling on the Delaware-based company’s board to issue an annual report starting this year to "disclose trends in the amount of plastic in various forms released to the environment by the company annually, and concisely assess the effectiveness of the company’s policies and actions to reduce the volume of the company’s plastic materials contaminating the environment.”
Utah residents John and Linda Mason, who own 169 shares, are pushing the proposal. It's included in the proxy statement DuPont has filed ahead of its April 28 annual meeting. The company is recommending investors vote it down.
The Masons said many plastic products are made from tiny pellets known as nurdles. The couple also argued that their idea is important for the board to consider because the accidental release of the rice-size beads into the environment “create financial risk.” They cited three examples, including the 2019 local spill.
“Frontier Logistics currently faces a federal lawsuit for violating the Clean Water Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act through the discharge of plastic pellets into Charleston Harbor and other connected waters,” they wrote.
The accuracy of that statement is now in flux. Earlier this month, Frontier agreed to pay $1 million without admitting fault to settle the complaint, almost two years after clusters of nurdles began washing up on local beaches.
The Texas-based plastics exporter will also pay legal fees of $225,000 to cover the legal bills of Charleston Waterkeeper and the Coastal Conservation League, the two groups that filed the lawsuit.
The settlement still needs to be approved by the judge.
According to the complaint, Frontier’s former export operation along the harbor at the Union Pier port terminal in downtown Charleston was the likely source of the spill. The company argued that the recovered nurdles could not be traced back to that site.
The dispute also cost the State Ports Authority a chunk of change. The maritime agency, which owns Union Pier, chipped in about $50,000 to help pay for a nurdle cleanup on Sullivan's Island.
Charge it
During the pandemic, South Carolinians have been visiting state parks to recharge their batteries more than ever before.
Now, at three of the locations, they can do it literally.
Electric-vehicle charging stations were unveiled last week at Sesquicentennial, Paris Mountain and Santee state parks, which were selected because they're either near interstates or city centers. They're free to use.
The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the state Office of Regulatory Staff's Energy Office partnered to install the devices. Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program.
Combined, the three stations could be used by 1.23 million visitors in a year. The state will be counting how many drivers plug their cars into them to inform "broader efforts in tracking electric vehicle usage," according to SCPRT.
State tourism director Duane Parrish said the stations advance the park system's goals of "being good stewards of South Carolina's natural resources and providing a positive consumer experience."
Despite being closed for a month during COVID-19 lockdowns, South Carolina's state parks increased their revenue by 13 percent last year as recreation seekers sought safe, socially distant getaway options.
That trend seems to be continuing. In January, the statewide 47-park system reported a nearly 39 percent increase in monthly revenue compared to a year ago.
Econ 101
Fans of the dismal science can get their fill over the next few days, courtesy of the College of Charleston.
The school’s Center for Public Choice and Market Process is going all-remote with its 13th annual version of “Adam Smith Week.” The yearly five-day economics extravaganza runs through March 19 and is aiming to expand its reach in 2021.
“This year we’re taking the opportunity to be entrepreneurial by collaborating with eight other institutions across the country and presenting it all virtually,” said Peter Calcagno, director of the center and a professor of economics at the college.
The series of talks this week feature nearly a dozen academics, scholars and professionals speaking about economics, education, politics, entrepreneurship, land rights, health care and, of course, COVID-19. Their presentations include “Is Capitalism Sustainable? The Platform Economy: Problems for Policy” by Michael Munger, director of undergraduate studies at Duke University, and “Culture, Capitalism and Gender Equality” by Claudia Williamson, professor of economics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The virtual sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
The Center for Public Choice and Market Process celebrates Smith each March “to create awareness and explore important topics in political economy, entrepreneurship and the role of government.”
The Scottish Enlightenment thinker’s 1776 classic, “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations,” penned in 1776, is considered a seminal work in the field of economics. In it, Smith famously wrote that a metaphorical "invisible hand" guides the free-market system in a way that the self-interest of individuals often promotes the broader interests of society.
Status check
Scammers looking to relieve South Carolina businesses from their hard-earned money are using an old-school tactic.
The S.C. Secretary of State issued a warning last week about a snail-mail campaign from a company offering to sell “certificates of status” to firms around the state after fielding multiple complaints about the bogus documentation.
The letters were from a murky-sounding outfit called S.C. Certificate Service. They falsely claim that the “South Carolina Certificate of Status” they're peddling is issued by the Secretary of State office “and may be required for loans, to renew business licenses, or for tax or other business purposes.”
They offer to furnish the certificate for $87.25.
Secretary of State Mark Hammond called it a scam.
“Businesses should know that this is not an official certificate issued by the state of South Carolina, and that this so-called certificate of status is not required to transact business in this state,” he said in a prepared statement.
Hammond added that his office can provide companies with an official “Certificate of Existence” upon request, for a $10 fee.
His office said it issued a cease-and-desist letter to the mailers and has referred the matter to law enforcement authorities. Naturally, S.C. Certificate Service isn't registered with Hammond's agency. It lists a UPS mailbox in Columbia as its address on its solicitations.
Zooming in
Coronavirus vaccines are being distributed and administered, but it's still not business as usual and probably won't be for a while this year.
To that end, the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce is launching a new virtual service for its 350 members. Others can participate as well.
Starting at 9 a.m. on April 15, the pro-business group will start "Coffee Chats," a 30-minute online presentation geared toward a specific topic. The first will feature Todd G. Buddin, CEO of Holly Hill-based First National Bank of South Carolina who'll discuss: "Conversations to ensure a successful post-pandemic banking relationship," including loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
The Berkeley Chamber expects the virtual sessions to be held once a month, and they will most likely continue after the pandemic, CEO Elaine Morgan said.