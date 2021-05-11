Charleston to increase police presence on King Street after recent stabbings, shootings

Charleston officials are responding to a bloody brawl near King Street last weekend by increasing the city's police presence, restricting parking and changing the traffic patterns in the central tourism district.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Council members and several business owners from downtown Charleston announced the changes at a May 11 news conference. They take effect this week.

The number of officers patrolling King Street during the weekends, Tecklenburg suggested, could "double or triple" depending on what is required to tamp down the recent violence in the area.

The city also plans to cut off northbound traffic on King Street below Spring Street during Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. The city also has plans eliminate the parking spaces along the thoroughfare during those times.

The incident that prompted the changes occurred on May 9. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the explosion of violence is still being investigated, but he estimated roughly 100 people were involved in what he described as a "melee" that ended with several individuals being stabbed and shot in the street.

"We have a very safe city and we are going to do a great deal of adjustment to make sure that we keep it safe," Reynolds said. "We will not tolerate that type of violence."

The promise to increase police patrols downtown came after the city received complaints from neighborhood business owners who warned the unchecked disorder could drive people away from the popular strip.

Since the May 30, 2020, riot along King Street, owners of restaurants and bars which lost revenue and employees to the pandemic have sought to project the message the area is a safe place to work and relax.

Many businesses in the area were already struggling due to financial losses they sustained during the pandemic in the past year and they are now concerned the stabbings, shootings and disorder could drive away the remaining tourism revenue that is available in the city.

Ahmed Hassan owns two businesses along King Street that are close to where the fight broke out on May 9. He watched the violence on his security system and described the brawl as "wild" and "destructive."

The fight eventually sent several people to the hospital with stab wounds. Charleston police officers also reported that they were "overwhelmed by the crowd" as they tried to make arrests and bring the fight to an end.

Hassan, who was not on King Street at the time, ordered his employee to lock the doors and shut out the lights at his College Market convenience store. It was the only thing he could think to do to protect his business, which was damaged last year when a protest over police brutality turned destructive.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Charleston ebbing, Hassan had hoped his business prospects would turn around. But he's worried that the atmosphere on King Street in recent weeks could scare potential customers away.

Hassan said he is unsure if a broader police presence will be enough, and he wondered whether it would be more productive to shut down the bars and night clubs on King Street earlier than 2 a.m.

That's exactly what some business owners are already doing.

Two months after celebrating the end of a statewide alcohol curfew, which downtown Charleston bar owners blamed for crushing their business, some of the same restaurateurs have begun voluntarily closing early to protect their employees and guests.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Business owners close to the recent fights said an atmosphere of lawlessness has intensified over the past few weeks, despite their appeals to city officials to address the situation.

“They’re dancing on vehicles and calling it a block party,” said Brittany Reed, who manages Deco and Ink near the corner of King and Woolfe streets. “It’s so intimidating after 12 o'clock. I was so uncomfortable I couldn't walk between the two (nightclubs)."

According to Reed, food-and-beverage employees who have stuck with the industry throughout the pandemic are now afraid to retrieve their cars after work without security escorts.

“It’s to point where you cannot move on the sidewalk, and these thuggy guys will grab at girls' arms,” Reed said. “This is a bachelorette city, and they need to make it safe for women."

Mike Shuler, owner of Vintage Lounge, expressed similar concerns in an email to Tecklenburg, Reynolds, City Council members and local hospitality leaders earlier this week.

“This situation has snowballed into the nightmare scenario we are faced with now,” Shuler wrote in the letter, obtained by The Post and Courier, outlining a “powder keg” scene in which hundreds of underage people converge upon the 500 block of King Street to tailgate.

“Bystanders simply out to enjoy a night on the town in our beautiful city were forced to literally scatter when the agitators took control,” he continued, crediting an “outnumbered and overwhelmed” police force with doing what it could to tackle the most serious incidents.

Shuler offered to meet with government officials to discuss possible solutions, suggesting DUI checkpoints, the elimination of street parking, and the enforcement of anti-loitering rules could help stem the violence.

“He needs to sit down with the restaurant owners like during COVID,” Reed said of Tecklenburg. “It’s very easy.”

Craig Nelson, the owner of Proof, described the recent outbreaks of violence as "unnerving." Nelson's King Street cocktail bar is just south of the area where crowds gather, but he's walked up that way to see what's happening.

"It's pretty intimidating," he said. "That's a pretty rowdy group."

Nelson said he and his bartenders are taking the perceived threat of violence into account when tourists ask where they should get their next drinks.

Previously, they would have suggested that patrons check out Prohibition, at 547 King St. Now, they're more likely to advise weekend visitors to "maybe not go past Cocktail Club" at 479 King St. when barhopping.

That's not the type of environment city leaders want in the heart of Charleston, one of the biggest tourism destinations in the United States.

The changes the city and the police department are rolling out, Tecklenburg said, should make King Street "safer, friendlier and more hospitable."