Charleston City Council voted this week to let a long-standing agreement with the Charleston School of Law expire, with some elected officials grumbling over how the deal is ending.
At issue is a vacant lot at 431 Meeting St., which has gained attention for its pending future as a large hotel development.
The property at the corner of Woolfe Street was originally intended to become the permanent home for the law school, but the school later determined the site wasn't going to work.
Now, the lot is poised to be sold to a Charlotte developer that recently secured approvals to build a 252-room hotel there.
That proposed hotel project marked a tipping point for some city officials and preservation groups who feel that section of the peninsula already has too many lodgings.
The price the developer plans to pay, about $12.5 million, caught the attention of Councilman Gary White, who said Tuesday that he thought ending the 431 Meeting agreement this summer would bring the law school to the table and allow officials to negotiate a "better deal for the city."
The city bought the lot in 2005 and immediately sold it to the school for $865,000, a roughly 25 percent discount, with the goal of keeping the school on the peninsula. That sum would be due to the city once the agreement ended.
If the property was used for anything other than "law school purposes," it would revert back to the city.
The agreement was extended through July 2017, when new terms were arranged. By that time, the school had decided the lot, which it had used for parking, wasn't suitable and wanted to sell it. The proceeds would be reinvested in a different parcel downtown.
Under the 2017 agreement, if the property changes hands, the city would get 25 percent of the sale price, after sale-related expenses.
That deal is set to expire at the end of July, giving the city two options: extend the terms for another year or give the school at least 60 days notice that its note would be due.
Council voted Tuesday to end the agreement, meaning the school will need to be prepared to pay the city $865,000, along with any accrued interest.
But the "better option," according to White, would be to renegotiate the terms of the agreement if possible.
Elected officials discussed several options, including having the school build at the site as originally planned, negotiating a larger profit share for the city from a sale, and adding conditions to the agreement that would prevent certain types of developments, such as a hotel.
Law school president and part-owner Ed Bell said he's prepared to pay the $865,000. He described Council's debate on the agreement as "pure political shenanigans."
"We can write that check," Bell said. "We'll be glad to pay it."
Though the school will likely take away about $9 million from the sale — after the city's 25 percent cut — Bell said it will not be a "windfall" for the for-profit institution. The school will need that amount, and more, to purchase another downtown site that will be a suitable campus location, he said.
The law school is not legally obligated to stay on the peninsula, but Bell said he is "committed" to keeping it downtown. The terms reached in the 2017 agreement, he said, were meant to help them achieve that goal.
But several council members argued Tuesday that the city was on the losing end of the deal.
Council member Carol Jackson, who wanted to postpone voting on the agreement with the school, said Tuesday that Bell had already told city officials that the school has the money. Given that, she said, there didn't seem to be room for negotiation.
White, who recently announced he's running for mayor, countered that City Council should "take a shot" if revising the terms was a possibility.
Mayor John Tecklenburg also wanted to defer the issue. Tecklenburg represented the law school as a real estate broker about 15 years ago, before he was elected. He defended the school's value to the city, noting "thousands of hours" in free legal help that its students provide.