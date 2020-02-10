Charleston tech startup BoomTown opens 2nd SC office

One of Charleston's best-known technology firms is adding a second location to give more space to its growing team, but the new branch is far from its Holy City headquarters.

BoomTown, co-founded by CEO Grier Allen in 2006, announced that Fort Mill will be the site of its fifth office location. It opens later this month.

BoomTown moved to the Pacific Box & Crate development on Upper King Street after about a decade in offices on Rutledge Avenue. It also has outposts in several other cities, including San Francisco and Atlanta and employs roughly 350 workers.

Its software platform generates sales leads for real estate agents and brokers. It also provides users with other information about listings and buyer behavior.

The Fort Mill office will be housed in a development of offices, restaurants and shops. BoomTown plans to hire about 30 employees to staff the new location over the next two years, in lead qualification and marketing.

BoomTown said it needs to build a base of talent spread out across the country.

But Fort Mill, which has a population of about 20,000, will be the company's first foray into a smaller town. It's about 20 miles south of downtown Charlotte and barely over the state line. The proximity to the Queen City, one of the South's biggest business hubs, helped lure the firm to the area.

“BoomTown has always benefited from being a part of the thriving and supportive tech community in Charleston, and we are very much looking forward to becoming a part of that community in the Fort Mill area as well," Allen said in a written statement.

Fort Mill's population nearly doubled between 2010 and 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Despite its smaller size, its residents on average have a longer commute, a higher cost of living and a lower poverty rate than Charlotte residents.

Allen also pointed to CompTIA's top marks for Charlotte as a "tech town." The research firm found the city offered the best overall environment for tech industry workers in the country in 2018.