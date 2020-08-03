Charleston tech stalwart reports strong 2Q despite pandemic impact

Blackbaud Inc.'s pandemic-induced cost-cutting paired with strong sales gave the software firm its best quarter in two years last week.

It was enough to jolt the stock price of one of South Carolina's largest publicly traded companies with a double-digit boost.

Blackbaud, which targets the philanthropic industry and is based on Daniel Island, reported $232 million in sales in the second quarter, up nearly 4 percent from the same period last year. Net income climbed 66 percent to 11.8 million.

Management said the results are proof that the customer base is stable and "resilient," noting that retention rates were better than expected.

CEO Mike Gianoni said during an investor call Thursday that Blackbaud's software has become a central tool for its education clients to schedule classes, manage attendance and teach remotely. The firm serves primary schools as well as colleges and universities. They, along with cultural organizations, churches and other nonprofit organizations, have only become more reliant on its software, Gianoni said, even as they struggle with the effects of the pandemic.

"Blackbaud plays a critical role in solving these challenges, often serving as a core system of record as these organizations rely even more on technology and cloud solutions to run their operations," he said in prepared remarks.

The quarterly performance lifted the company's stock price by 15 percent to about $65 Thursday, recouping some of the losses over the past year, when shares of BLKB traded as high as $97.

Like many public companies, Blackbaud stock fell off earlier this year as coronavirus cases began to rapidly spread in the United States.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Some of the company's revenue boost likely comes from aggressive cost-cutting measures, including layoffs. Blackbaud recently confirmed an undisclosed number of job cuts that it said represented "a small percentage" of its workforce of about 3,400.

The company also has walked back its dividend payments, frozen hiring, stopped contributing to employee retirement accounts and cut Gianoni's salary.

Layoffs and pay cuts are expected to stay in place through the rest of the year, Blackbaud finance chief Tony Boor said. He said "some of these temporary actions" may be reversed in 2021, including the company's 401k plan match.

The recently announced purchase of its two-year-old global headquarters is another cost-saving measure, Boor said. Blackbaud had been leasing its main corporate office but has since decided to buy the building and an adjacent tract of land for $76.3 million. Boor told analysts the deal is "a great opportunity to improve profitability" given the low interest rate environment while also providing the company with flexibility if and when it decides to add more space.

For now, Blackbaud's entire global workforce continues to work remotely.

Also, the Charleston company's annual customer conference has been moved to a virtual setting. Registration for the event, bbcon, opened last week. Given the effects of the pandemic, Blackbaud opted to make the Oct. 6-8 gathering free to attendees.