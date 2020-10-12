Charleston tech stalwart Blackbaud facing more suits over ransomware hack

Blackbaud Inc. is facing at least 17 lawsuits stemming from a cyberattack this spring, with more complaints popping up around the country each week.

Now, the litigation could be consolidated, possibly even in the Charleston technology company's own back yard.

Blackbaud is a software company headquartered on Daniel Island that caters to what it calls the "social good" industry, including nonprofits, schools, churches and health care institutions. It houses the data of thousands of these organizations across the world.

So a February cyberattack that was not discovered until May made international news. Blackbaud's security team expelled the attacker by June 3, and paid the thief an undisclosed ransom to destroy the stolen data. The company released a public statement in mid-July.

Blackbaud has said the majority of its customers were not affected.

Central to the complaints is an allegation that Blackbaud had the tools to prevent the attack but failed to use them. The plaintiffs say Social Security numbers and other sensitive information were exposed in the hack.

Blackbaud said in its initial statement in July the cybercriminal did not access that kind of information. It then revised its position on Sept. 29, saying that further investigation found some customers lost data including Social Security numbers if an extra level of encryption wasn't protecting it.

The lawsuits also accuse Blackbaud of waiting too long to tell customers about the breach. The company has maintained that it sent notices of the attack as quickly as it could.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A spokeswoman said Blackbaud does not to comment on the details of pending litigation, but she added that the company "disagrees with the allegations and intends to demonstrate they are without merit."

Attorneys for one South Carolina resident, who estimated that the information of least 3 million people was breached, have said that the growing crop of lawsuits should be consolidated in federal court in Charleston.

Lawyers in favor of merging the cases are scheduled to lay out their arguments this month. Then, a hearing will be held to decide if and where the cases will be consolidated.

Such consolidation happens relatively infrequently in federal court. As of mid-September, just 180 lawsuits across the country were combined. Data breaches are at the heart of at least 10 of those cases. Those include suits against the likes of Target Corporation, Equifax, Capital One, Uber Technologies and Marriott International Inc., each of which were hit with highly publicized cyberattacks.

During a call with investors in July, Blackbaud chief finance officer Tony Boor said the tech firm didn't "anticipate any kind of material financial impact" from the hack. He also said the company has insurance coverage "that will come into play here as well."