One of the region's oldest and largest technology employers laid off what it described as a "small number" of employees on Thursday, but declined to say how many jobs were being eliminated.
A spokesman for Blackbaud Inc. said some of the positions were at the Charleston headquarters but that the majority were at other locations.
Before the cuts, the company employed about 3,400 workers worldwide, with about half at its newly built Daniel Island campus. Blackbaud is the world's largest provider of software and services designed specifically for philanthropic groups and social causes.
The job cuts were announced about a week after Blackbaud acquired a Texas software business for $157 million.
A spokesman said in a statement that the company is working with the displaced workers to find them other jobs within the firm or "support them in their transition outside the company."
"In a small number of cases, as part of our work to make these investments, we had to eliminate positions within the company in order to shift resources from one area of the business to another," according to the statement.
Blackbaud said it does not disclose job reductions publicly as a matter of policy. In the year to come, the company plans to add about 150 employees to its payroll, many of whom will be based in Charleston, the spokesman said.
The company hit a rough patch in October, when senior management cut the profit forecast for 2018 and announced Blackbaud would miss its revenue estimates for the year by as much as $36 million. That sent the company's stock tumbling by nearly 25 percent in a single day.
Blackbaud typically releases its year-end financial results in early February.
Layoffs are not unheard of at the company. Blackbaud confirmed two other small rounds of layoffs in early 2017.
Shares of the company closed up slightly at $66.26 Thursday. They're down more than 44 percent from their peak of about $118 in July.