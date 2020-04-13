Charleston tech firm's new CEO says pandemic hasn't slowed down business

As the coronavirus keeps shoppers from visiting brick-and-mortar stores, they've turned to the web even more than before to buy what they need.

One Charleston technology firm says that's been a positive for its business.

Atlatl Software makes three-dimensional visualizations for creators of complex machinery and other manufacturers. The application fits into e-commerce platforms, giving customers the ability to view products in augmented reality.

The tools let shoppers explore how products would work in their space. Because website traffic is up, the King Street-based company is seeing greater demand, said Justin Scott, Atlatl's new CEO. Only around 10 percent to 15 percent of its customers have put a pause on purchases from the company, Scott said.

It is one of the few winners of the coronavirus pandemic. About 181,000 South Carolinians have applied for unemployment in the past three weeks. Atlatl employs between 50 and 60 workers, all from home for the moment.

Scott said some of its customers have decided to quickly pivot and expand their use of firm's software as in-person sales have plummeted.

Scott, who moved from New York City to Charleston about three years ago, is an alumnus of well-known tech names such as Zillow (real estate) and Tumblr (social networking). He also worked for FiscalNote, which helps businesses evaluate how changes in government will affect them.

He joined Atlatl last summer as chief growth officer. Announced last week, his elevation to CEO follows several years of leadership by Marc Murphy, a veteran of Charleston's startup community.

Scott said the pandemic reminds him of working for Zillow during the mid-2000s housing crisis. While a disaster struck the real estate market, Zillow saw an opportunity to provide users with real-time data and a robust mobile platform. The company would complete its initial public offering in 2011.

Atlatl, meanwhile, has kept its focus on the manufacturing industry in order to be best-in-class. The visualizations it creates have practical uses for many businesses. And the higher quality the image, the more likely people will be to engage.

"It's got to be as good as reality, or people won't buy it," Scott said.

Atlatl also collects data on how customers interact with the virtual model, which can then inform marketing decisions. For instance, it will know how long users spent looking at a product and what camera angles they chose.

It plans to grow its workforce this year, though Scott said its current office on upper King is plenty big enough to accommodate.

The company was founded in 2013 as a spin-off of another startup. Its name comes from the word for an ancient spear-throwing device.