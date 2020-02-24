Charleston tech firm's internet fraud case draws national attention

Approaching a year after it reached the indictment stage, the case of a Charleston technology CEO charged with defrauding a North American steward of the internet is capturing national attention.

The web-hosting company Micfo LLC and founder Amir Golestan were the subject of a Wall Street Journal article last week that detailed how his East Bay Street business may have intersected with potential online criminal enterprises.

The report comes nine months after federal prosecutors filed their indictments. In a first-of-its-kind case, the government is accusing Golestan and Micfo of breaking the law by creating shell companies to amass internet protocol addresses, the unique identifiers that allow smartphones and other electronic devices to communicate with each other on the web.

They have pleaded not guilty. Originally scheduled to go to trial in late 2019, nothing has been filed publicly in the casefile since October.

Golestan hired veteran Charleston criminal defense attorneys Bart Daniel, a former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, and Andy Savage. The Micfo chief executive has said repeatedly, including in last week's report, that he fully intends to fight the criminal charges.

Golestan founded the business as a teenager living in Dubai in 1999.

"I've never worked for anything else," he told The Post and Courier in November.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged Golestan fraudulently obtained upward of 800,000 internet protocol addresses, which lawyers estimated are valued between $13 and $19 each on the open market.

The value of the unique strings of numbers has risen in recent years as the available supply has dwindled. A new generation of addresses is expected to eliminate the shortage, but the reinforcements are still in development stage and not yet widely available.

The American Registry of Internet Numbers in Virginia is the North American organization tasked with ensuring the numbers are portioned out fairly, and companies like Micfo have to pay for the rights to utilize them. Prosecutors allege Golestan and Micfo set up 10 shell companies run by fictitious executives to collect the addresses since 2014. The CEO hasn't denied that, telling the Journal, "It comes with the territory of this industry."

The newspaper reported that Micfo's collection of IP addresses went mostly to operators of "virtual private networks" that allow internet users to mask their true identities. The networks can be used for legitimate purposes, but they are also used by cybercriminals to evade scrutiny and prosecution.

Citing its review of subpoenas that haven't been made public, the Journal said "a huge amount" of untraceable web traffic — some believed to be "illicit or criminal" — went through Micfo servers as the company was building a stockpile of allegedly ill-gotten IP addresses. Investigators sought details about its clients, but the firm did not have any information they could use to identify who was behind the private networks, according to the report.

Golestan did not respond to a request for comment Friday. In the Journal article, he said Micfo has no control over what its clients do with the technology services that his company provides.

The fraud allegations are the most serious among Golestan's mounting legal troubles. He has filed for personal bankruptcy, and he's facing other litigation in federal, state and family courts.