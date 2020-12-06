Charleston tech firm Blackbaud aims to comply with the 'Rule of 40'

One of Charleston's largest technology employers assured investors it can continue to expand during the COVID-19 pandemic in an update of its long-term financial goals last week.

Blackbaud Inc., which trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "BLKB," projected a growth rate somewhere in the single digits during the health crisis, and it hopes to increase that figure in the years to come.

Specifically, the Daniel Island-based company is shooting for a tech industry benchmark known as the "Rule of 40," meaning it wants its revenue growth rate and profit margin to add up to at least 40 percent when the two figures are combined.

The quick calculation was designed as an investor guideline for companies that sell software as a service, according to The Motley Fool. That cluster includes Blackbaud.

The company said its score for the first nine months of this year is is 26.8 percent, up from 24.5 percent in 2019. Blackbaud said it doesn't expect to reach the "aspirational" 40 percent threshold for several years at least.

Still, the pandemic has forced many organizations to become digital-first operations — good news for Blackbaud, given that the tech platform it sells is designed specially to help nonprofits, schools, churches and other customers do just that.

"There's no question the current environment has put a greater emphasis on investing in digital and cloud-based solutions," finance chief Tony Boor said during Wednesday's presentation.

Customer retention has not been a problem, even as Blackbaud faces numerous lawsuits stemming from a data breach last spring. CEO Mike Gianoni said 92 percent of the client base has stayed with the company.

Even so, COVID-19 has brought about tough circumstances for Blackbaud. A portion of its revenue comes from processing donations, and nonprofits haven't been able to hold fundraising events as they normally would.

But that income isn't where Blackbaud makes the majority of its money. In the areas where it counts, Gianoni and Boor said they expect to see growth.

Also, the company's annual bbcon conference saw an explosion in attendees when it moved entirely online. Gianoni said registrants for the October event totaled about 38,000, up from about 2,500 last year.

While Blackbaud didn't charge admission, it said the the virtual gathering generated thousands of potential sales leads.