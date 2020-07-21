Charleston tech company pays ransom for stolen data

One of the Charleston region's largest technology firms agreed to pay a ransom to safeguard hacked information after one of the many cyberattack attempts it wards off each month resulted in the theft of some customer data.

Blackbaud Inc. said it paid a cybercriminal an undisclosed amount to delete a copy of the information that was pilfered during a May attack.

The Daniel Island-based company, which develops software that helps nonprofits manage their fund-raising efforts and finances, disclosed the incident last week.

It said the goal of the hack was to lock the company out of its own data.

Blackbaud said in a statement that it was able to stop the breach without any disruptions to its business. But before its experts could lock the attacker out, a "subset" of customer data was stolen. The theft did not include any Social Security, credit card or bank account information, according to the company.

"Because protecting our customers’ data is our top priority, we paid the cybercriminal’s demand with confirmation that the copy they removed had been destroyed," Blackbaud said. "We have no reason to believe that any data went beyond the cybercriminal, was or will be misused; or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly."

Blackbaud contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and affected customers have been notified.

"We apologize that this happened and will continue to do our very best to supply help and support as we and our customers jointly navigate this cybercrime incident," according to a statement.

A company spokeswoman did not respond to questions about what kind of data was stolen, whether the Blackbaud has paid any other ransoms in recent years, and whether the frequency of such attacks against the company have increased.

The size of the ransoms that online data thieves are demanding is quickly growing, according to Connecticut-based cybersecurity firm Coveware. It reported that the average payment in a cyberattack was $111,605 in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 33 percent from the previous three months.

Hackers typically ask to be paid in Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency that can be difficult for law enforcement to trace. In most cases, they keep their word and delete information after receiving the money, according to Coveware.

Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni said during a call with investors in late 2019 Blackbaud is "the owner of the industry's largest data set." At the time, he said the company's cybersecurity team "reflects 400 years of combined experience, including service in key government offices and Fortune 500 companies."

Gangs have increasingly used similar tactics against companies, threatening to release data to the public on websites dedicated to leaks unless the victim pays. Blackbaud says it has made changes in its defenses to protect against the same kind of attacks.