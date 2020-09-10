Charleston tea attraction no longer called 'plantation' after name change

When what, until recently, was known as the Charleston Tea Plantation reopened to visitors this summer after being closed for three months, it returned under a different name: the Charleston Tea Garden.

Changing the name "represented the land appropriately," the history section for the Bigelow Tea Co.-owned garden's website now reads, stating that the Wadmalaw Island site where it stands "has been farm country for decades."

"We are also sensitive to the fact that plantation is a word that carries significant pain for many in this country and throughout the world," it continues, referring to though not explicitly mentioning, the word's connection to enslavement.

"We obviously had nothing to do with slavery," founder William Hall said of the business, which he said has always had the official name of Charleston Tea Gardens, LLC.

Tea wasn't planted at the Wadmalaw property off of Maybank Highway until 1963. Before that, it was a potato farm. Hall, who is described on the tea garden site as a London-trained "third-generation tea taster," bought the land in 1987 and founded Charleston Tea Gardens, which would publicly go by the name Charleston Tea Plantation until early this June.

The tea bushes brought to the fields near Rockville came from the Pinehurst Tea Plantation, established in Summerville during Reconstruction by Dr. Charles Shepard. An 1895 New York Times report announced that Shepard had, for the first time, shown that tea could be grown at a profit in South Carolina's climate.

Shepard's approach to finding inexpensive labor "relied on offering free schooling in the morning to children of emancipated slaves, followed by their uncompensated afternoon labor in the tea fields," according to an account of American tea making by Susan M. Walcott, now a professor emeritus of geography at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro.

When Shepard died in 1915, tea production stopped, and the plants grew wild for several decades before being moved to Wadmalaw.

Around the world, places that grow tea typically go by one of three names, Hall said: tea garden, tea estate or tea plantation.

A "tea estate," sounded too "grandiose," Hall said. The fact that the bushes came from a place that was called a plantation factored into the original naming decision, Hall said, but the prevalence of the word around Charleston also played a role.

"Down here there's plantation this and plantation that. Even developments are called plantations," Hall said, so they "decided to do business as a plantation."

Hall said it hasn't been uncommon for tourists to misunderstand what the gardens are.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"Some tourists would come and go, 'Where is the plantation house?' They expected something like Middleton or Magnolia or Drayton or Boone Hall," Hall said, referring to several of the historic plantations in the Charleston area that have a history of enslavement and are open to visitors for tours.

Unlike some businesses that have announced name changes related to the word "plantation" in recent months, Hall said he didn't sense pressure from the community to change it.

"We didn't feel it worthy of making a big announcement about it," Hall said. "We just thought it was the right thing to do."

This year, and more specifically in the weeks while protests sparked by the death of Minnesota man George Floyd put a spotlight on racism and racial justice in America and around the world, brands like Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's and Plantation Rum pledged to scrap their names or make changes.

Locally, a grits mill on Edisto Island said it would stop using the name "Geechie Boy" in its branding after its owners, who are White, were called out for what some described as appropriation of Gullah-Geechee culture.

A similar promise was made by the West Ashley-based packaged foods maker Gullah Grub.

And Bigelow, the Connecticut-based tea giant that has been associated with the Wadmalaw gardens since it acquired the site in 2003, made a name change of its own: The "Plantation Mint" tea was renamed "Perfectly Mint."

The announcement of the mint tea rebranding didn't allude to the criticism the company had received for using the word "plantation" but said that the revised name "better reflects the perfect blend of American grown mint and tea."

In each instance, the renaming is happening gradually. The Geechie Boy Mill, for instance, has not announced its new name yet.

At the Charleston Tea Garden, some merchandise has been updated with the new name, but products still say "Charleston Tea Plantation." That's likely to be the case for a while, Hall said, especially since products aren't moving off the shelves as quickly.

Tour buses aren't allowed at the gardens right now because of coronavirus precautions, and trolley tours have been suspended. The number of people who can be in the gift shop at one time has also been limited.

Hall said he isn't sure how the renaming will play out for them.

"I do think Charleston Tea Garden has a nice flow to it," Hall said. "It's something a little more curious. It might make you think, 'What's a tea garden?'"