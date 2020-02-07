Charleston, Summerville shoppers petition for Trader Joe's to replace closing Earth Fares

Trader Joe's: Listen up.

With Earth Fare shutting down in West Ashley and Summerville, shoppers in the two Charleston-area suburbs are clamoring for a replacement.

Online chatter started immediately after the North Carolina-based organic grocer announced Monday it is closing all of its stores, probably by month's end if not before.

And it didn't take long for petitions to follow.

One on Move On created by Chelcie Eastman reads, "Bring Trader Joe's to Summerville, SC. ... The store is fantastic and Summerville deserves great food at a fantastic price."

As of mid-morning Friday, the petition had already picked up 2,636 signatures to try to lure the California-based food chain to Summerville. It was aiming for 3,000.

In West Ashley, a similar petition is underway on change.org. As of mid-morning Friday, 4,023 people had signed on. The goal is 5,000.

The petition, started by Will Klauber, points to changes in West Ashley over the past five years, including the opening of Whole Foods Market on Savannah Highway and revitalization efforts.

"With this shopping center sitting adjacent to the Greenway and walking distance from four historic neighborhoods in the area, this seems like a prime opportunity to bring in a much desired and beloved business to further bolster our community," the West Ashley petition reads.

A Trader Joe's spokeswoman said the company is constantly looking for additional sites across the country, but it has no plans to open another store in the Charleston area.

"We’re always looking for locations that would be a great fit for a Trader Joe’s store, however, at this time there are no confirmed plans to take over any Earth Fare locations," Kenya Friend-Daniel said.

"I can tell you that our real estate teams plan to look/are looking at hundreds of potential locations across the country and Charleston is on their list, however, they’re just looking," she said. "There are currently no official talks or plans underway."

Still, shoppers remain undeterred.

While browsing the aisles of the North Main Street store in Flowertown, Jessica Wilson of Pinopolis said she was sad to see Earth Fare go, but she was quick to point out who she wanted instead.

"I'm hoping to see something like a Trader Joe's come here," Wilson said, quickly adding she would sign the petition.

Charlotte Moss of Summerville prefers Whole Foods Market coming to her neck of the woods but said she would gladly accept Trader Joe's.

Shopping with three young children but having little luck finding the organic vegetables she wanted because they were already sold out, Heather Vacari didn't hesitate by exclaiming her preference for a replacement.

"Trader Joe's," the Summerville resident said. "That' like my favorite."

Shoppers in West Ashley also said it was time for TJ's to set up shop in their neighborhood.

"I go to Trader Joe's once a week now in Mount Pleasant," Jessica Ball of James Island said while picking up a few items at the South Windermere store. "It would be nice to just come here to shop."

Sara Neugebauer shopped at Earth Fare almost every day for her family in West Ashley.

"I'm bummed," she said of the store's imminent demise. "It's so easy to come here. I live just down the street. But like everybody else, I want Trader Joe's over here."

Neugebauer travels across the Ravenel Bridge frequently to Trader Joe's because she said, "They have great produce and frozen meals and the kids love their Honey Nut O's cereal. We buy tons of it."

But not everyone is enamored with trying to lure Trader Joe's to West Ashley.

"I don't like Trader Joe's," said Renee Dougherty of Folly Beach while shopping at the West Ashley Earth Fare. "I love the idea of a co-op."

Shenda Barrentine of West Ashley isn't sold on Trader Joe's either.

"I would like to see something similar to Earth Fare," the frequent shopper said.

While Earth Fare is closing all of its stores, it is still actively seeking a buyer.