Charleston sues manufacturers and retailers over toilet wipes that clog sewer lines

The City of Charleston is suing two major manufacturers and some of the country's largest retailers over toilet wipes that have backed up sewage lines and clogged pumps at the city's treatment plant in recent years.
The lawsuit targets companies like Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark, which manufactured the wipes, and retailers like Costco, CVS, Target, Walgreens and Walmart, which sold those wipes to shoppers.
The wipes are marketed and sold by those companies by claiming they are "flushable," according to the lawsuit, but the city's attorneys allege the bathroom products don't actually break down once they are flushed down the toilet and into wastewater systems.
The so-called flushable wipes, the lawsuit claims, "do not perform as advertised or marketed."
"As a result, they do not disintegrate as effectively as toilet paper and can comingle to cause clogs and treatment problems, making them costly and difficult to manually remove," the lawsuit alleged.
The city's Commissioners of Public Works, which oversees Charleston's water and wastewater systems, filed the lawsuit this week. It is being represented in the case by attorneys at AquaLaw, a firm based in Virginia that specializes in litigation over water and wastewater issues.
The federal lawsuit seeks class action status, which means that other towns, cities and government entities that operate sewage and wastewater systems can join. The lawsuit suggests splitting the potential plaintiffs into two groups: wastewater operators in South Carolina and wastewater operators in other parts of the country.
Local governments in the United States spend millions of dollars each year removing clogs from sewage pipes and wastewater treatment plants, and the wipes contribute to a lot of that damage, the lawsuit alleges.
But it's not just the financial cost of replacing pumps and other critical machinery that the City of Charleston is concerned about. The lawsuit also allege the wipes can also cause environmental and public health problems.
"Clogged sewer lines can also lead to other problems, such as causing spills to flow onto public and private property as well as into lakes, rivers, and oceans," the lawsuit says.
In recent years, officials who manage wastewater systems throughout the country have tried to inform people about the damage the toilet wipes can cause, according to the lawsuit. But they say those efforts are undermined by the companies' marketing practices.
"As long as defendants continue to claim that flushable wipes are 'flushable,' consumers will continue to use them in accordance with defendants’ instructions and many may never realize the property damage and risks to public health and the environment caused by flushing flushable wipes," the lawsuit says.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.