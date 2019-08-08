Charleston-area students seeking training to become pastry chefs, paramedics or aircraft maintenance technicians could all be eligible for a free semester of college tuition this fall.

Trident Technical College is piloting a new program that offers free tuition to students pursuing more than 70 different in-demand programs.

Eligible programs were selected based on the needs of employers and available space for new students. The certificates fall in five different disciplines: emergency medical technology, engineering and manufacturing, information technology, culinary and hospitality, and maintenance and technical trades.

The goal, said Trident spokesperson David Hansen, is to help the region address existing talent gaps, which have become a concern for multiple industries as the labor market has remained tight.

The Charleston metro area has the lowest unemployment rate in South Carolina, 3 percent compared to 3.5 percent statewide.

A combination of federal, state and college financial aid funds will cover the tuition costs. That includes some additional state money Trident received this year to support in-demand career training.

A tri-county student taking 15 credits would pay around $2,800 for the semester before tuition assistance.

Many of the programs included in the offer reflect talent gaps outlined in the Charleston Metro Chamber's most recent "Talent Demand Study." In the report, the widest talent gap was identified for production and mechanical roles like welders, aircraft mechanics and machinists — all jobs which have training programs at Trident that are included in the free tuition offer.

The report also identified gaps in software and IT jobs and construction-related careers like electricians and carpenters, and there are about 200 to 250 more hospitality job openings in the region each year than there are local graduates to fill them, the Chamber found.

Michael Tall, the board chairman for Explore Charleston and the president of Charlestowne Hotels, recently told local tourism leaders that workforce development is the Charleston visitor industry's "greatest challenge."

To qualify for free fall tuition, students have to apply to the college, pay a $30 application fee and be admitted to one of the qualifying programs. Returning students are also eligible.

The first classes of Trident's fall semester begin Aug. 26.