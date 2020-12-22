Charleston still trails other parts of SC in adding back hard-hit tourism jobs

After months of lagging just behind the statewide average, hotel occupancy in Charleston caught up in the last couple of months, but the same can't be said for hospitality jobs in the region.

The Charleston area was still missing more than a quarter of its jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector at the last count, which was posted with new South Carolina jobs numbers Friday. That's compared to a 15 percent year-over-year decrease statewide.

Other South Carolina destinations seem to be faring better when it comes to adding back hospitality positions. Myrtle Beach's drop was the same as the statewide average, and Greenville's decrease was just under 7 percent.

That likely comes to down to that fact that, at least within South Carolina, downtown Charleston is "perceived as more of an urban community," and held the most appeal to international and far-flung domestic travelers than other parts of the state, Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill said.

"Urban communities across the country have struggled more," Hill said.

But when put up against other destinations at the national level, Charleston is comparatively less urban and draws a higher percentage of people who drive than other larger tourism-dependent cities, something that will likely benefit the region relative to other out-of-state destinations.

Within South Carolina, though, the loss of tourists in Charleston's so-called "fly markets" this year have been felt.

From April until October, average hotel occupancy was higher for the state overall than it was for the Charleston region.

Charleston typically outpaces the state average for hotel occupancy, so the deficit between 2019 numbers and this year have been much bigger for the city than for the state as a whole.

Last month, for example, when the rates for Charleston and the entire state were about equal, the Holy City was seeing a 41 percent decrease from the same month last year, compared to a 22 percent decrease for the full state.

October was the best for local hotels since the start of the pandemic, with a 34 percent decrease from 2019 and more than half of the region's guest rooms filled. But those numbers took a dip again in November, to just about 43 percent occupancy.

That didn't come as a surprise, said Daniel Guttentag, director of the Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston.

"We're entering the slowest period of the year," he said.

The fact that the month was also worse compared to November in 2019 is likely a reflection of the rise in coronavirus cases in South Carolina and across the U.S., he said.

Traveler sentiment has fluctuated along with the status of the health crisis.

Booking windows have shrunk dramatically as people take a wait-and-see approach to booking trips, making it more difficult to predict short-term demand.

The week of Christmas and New Years is typically a strong period for hotels in Charleston, But as the holidays fast approaching, it's become clearer that business will be less than predicted, which made sense given the rise in coronavirus cases, according to Hill of Explore Charleston.

"That's just people following the advice, staying home and being safe," she said.

With December's numbers still being determined, average occupancy at the region's hotels so far this year has decreased almost 40 percent from last year's average, and the average rate charged per room is down 21 percent to about $121 a night.