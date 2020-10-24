Charleston still missing many tourism jobs more than 7 months into pandemic

While most hotels, restaurants and attractions in the Charleston region reopened months ago, the tourism sector is still missing an outsized share of jobs as visitation continues to lag and the slower season approaches.

Some hospitality groups are starting to staff up again, but the industry is far from getting back to pre-pandemic hiring levels.

The labor market for the sector hit its lowest point of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, when dozens of hotels were closed. Estimates from the College of Charleston showed two out of every three individuals who held tourism-related jobs were off the clock and out of work.

Mid-May brought a jolt as restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service, and museums and tour groups could start selling tickets again. Hotels that had opted to go dark during the spring lockdown reopened with all-new protocols for housekeeping and shared amenities.

That put about half of the workers who had been idled back on the job, but many cash-strapped businesses were operating with pared-down staffs as they catered to a smaller customer base.

After that, even as key visitation metrics such as hotel occupancy were getting higher in early summer, employment "sort of plateaued," said Daniel Guttentag, director of the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis.

Now, more than seven months since the region's tourism sector started to feel the effects of the pandemic, Charleston is still missing between a quarter and one-third of the hospitality jobs it had before the health crisis.

A steeper decline

When unemployment rates in the Palmetto State were at historic lows last year, the Charleston region's labor shortages in the hospitality sector were more acute than at other destinations. It had far more openings than the market could fill, and local tourism leaders zeroed in on the need for workers as one of the primary challenges for the $9.7 billion industry.

Now, the Holy City is facing a decline in hotel and restaurant jobs that's more severe than in other parts of the state. In September, South Carolina's leisure and hospitality sector posted a year-over-year job loss of slightly more than 17 percent.

The most recent metro-specific data show a steeper drop for Charleston — about 31 percent compared to the same time a year earlier. Since the number of food and beverage jobs have tumbled by a lesser amount, 26.4 percent, accommodations jobs must have contracted by a larger margin, said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Va.

In Myrtle Beach, the state's top tourism draw based on visitor volume and dollars spent, leisure and hospitality jobs are down 18 percent, which is closer to the statewide average. The Greenville area's hospitality sector is missing 9.3 percent of the jobs it had at this time last year.

That makes sense, Ullrich said, based on tourism trends playing out across the U.S. Beach destinations, cities and towns near mountains and other outdoor-centric spots are faring better, especially if their target market is domestic travelers who drive.

Though Charleston has its share of seaside towns and outdoor attractions, it also relies more heavily on tourists drawn to a historic downtown area, Ullrich noted. Also, a larger share of its visitors board a plane rather than drive compared to other South Carolina spots, and that part of Charleston's target market is less likely to book trips right now.

Seeking heads in beds

Despite the losses the sector is seeing, hospitality was still flagged by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as the category with largest potential for job growth in the tri-county area over the next several years.

The group predicts that the industry will have netted an additional 4,100 jobs by 2024 compared to 2019. That estimate included a 15 percent adjustment to the downside based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Small Business Pulse Surveys, which gauged employers' outlook in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

That still puts tourism-related employment above the projected gains for other fast-growing industries. Logistics, for example, is expected to grow by 2,600 jobs, including 1,000 that Walmart plans to create at a large distribution hub it's building in Dorchester County. And production and mechanical positions are expected to climb by 3,760 positions, which take into account a likely expansion at Volvo Cars in Berkeley County and recent layoffs at Boeing Co.'s North Charleston plant.

But it's unclear what the timeline could be for hospitality employment first to recover from COVID-19 fallout.

"It really is going to depend on when we have a vaccine widely available," said Jacki Renegar, director of the Charleston Metro Chamber’s Center for Business Research.

The main tourism-related push from the state this month has been to pump $20 million into advertising, with 75 percent of the money going to destination marketing groups in the five main visitor spots. They have until the end of June to spend the funding, or they could start placing ads now, but, if they do, they'll be vying for a small pool of visitors: Recent surveys show just under half of Americans feel safe traveling right now.

The inordinately high number of unemployed hospitality workers helped secure the extra marketing money. State tourism director Duane Parrish told the Joint Bond Review Committee, which reviewed the request, that the jobless rate is about four times that of other industries in South Carolina.

"The fastest way to get the unemployment level down is to put heads in beds," Parrish said.

Signs of 'rejuvenation'

In another reflection of the industry's labor situation, the Lowcountry Hospitality Association organized a job fair this month for the first time since the pandemic reached South Carolina in March. The event was on a dramatically smaller scale than the previous one, which brought more than 60 employers from the food and beverage and hotel industries to the Charleston Area Convention Center in February.

Just four employers were present at the Oct. 15 hiring fair, held in the peninsula's recently-remodeled visitor center on Meeting Street. About 40 job seekers came and went over the course of three hours, face masks on and resumes in hand.

Patrick Kish, chief operating officer for Queen Street Hospitality, said he met more candidates he "wanted to hire on the spot" compared to past recruitment events, even though the overall attendance was lower.

It felt good to be taking new resumes, Kish said, and he planned to call some of the job fair attendees for interviews.

Kenyata Chavis of James Island said she was relieved to be able to speak with potential employers in-person, even if everyone was masked and spaced apart. She'd recently done a virtual interview, and felt the process was unfamiliar and uncomfortable.

"It was very nerve-wracking," said Chavis, whose mother, Kendra Chavis, also attended the job fair in hopes of finding work.

Though the region is still far from a full recovery, a sense of "some rejuvenation" has emerged over the past several weeks, said hotelier Michelle Woodhull of Charleston-based Charming Inns, who also is president of Lowcountry Hospitality Association.

A couple of the job seekers were hopeful that is the case, especially after months of paltry listings.

Patrick Kirby, who lives in downtown Charleston, had just started to see more openings in the last couple of weeks before coming to the Oct. 15 hiring fair. Kirby was hoping for some better timing: Parcel 32 temporarily closed within days of hiring Kirby to tend bar in mid-March and announced the next month it would close the restaurant permanently to operate exclusively as an event venue.

Since then, there hasn't been much action. Bartending in Charleston was competitive "even before the shutdown," Kirby said.

That's even truer now.