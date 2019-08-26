The steaks will soon be sizzling in Summerville.
Halls Chophouse will open its second Charleston-area restaurant Sept. 12 in Nexton Square Shopping Center at U.S. Highway 17-A and Brighton Park Boulevard on the edge of Summerville.
The new retail site already features Taco Boy's third Charleston-area Mexican-style restaurant, which opened earlier this summer.
Halls' flagship restaurant can be found on King Street in downtown Charleston. It offers other fine-dining venues in Columbia and Greenville.
Giving Chase
One of the world’s largest banks has checked off another box as its greases the skids for its long-expected Charleston-area debut.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. filed an application on Aug. 14 with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to open its first retail branch in the Lowcountry.
The proposed office would be built on the site of a longstanding Hardee’s restaurant near U.S. Highway 17 and Houston Northcutt Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. The public can comment on the request through Sept. 13.
JPMorgan recently submitted building plans with the town showing the layout of the future branch. The New York-based financial services giant also is proposing a second East Cooper standalone location for its Chase Bank unit a couple miles up Highway 17 at the entrance to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, currently the site of a shuttered Burger King.
The South Carolina coast had been largely off JPMorgan's radar screen until mid-2018, when it announced plans to set up a Charleston commercial loan office on Meeting Street to court small- and mid-sized business customers.
The consumer banking expansion seemed inevitable based on Chase's Upstate road map, where it opened a Greenville loan office before announcing a conventional retail location in March as part of its strategy to plant its flag near big colleges and universities. The Clemson branch — JPMorgan's first in South Carolina — is expected to open this year.
CEO Jamie Dimon is spearheading the expansion. In early 2018, he announced Chase would be flexing its muscle around the country, largely by adding more consumer offices to its already sizable footprint and reaching 93 percent of the population. The long-term goal is to open 400 branches and hire as many as 3,000 employees in about 20 new and fast-growing markets over five years.
Exit ramp
A $44 million interchange project that will provide a direct link from Interstate 26 to the Volvo Cars manufacturing campus near Ridgeville, is winding down, nearly two years after it began.
Gov. Henry McMaster and other officials will hold a ribbon cutting for the new roadway at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The exit, located at mile marker 189, also will provide vehicular access to Camp Hall Commerce Park, an industrial and commercial site being developed by state-owned electric utility Santee Cooper.
"The completion of this project marks a milestone in the continued development of Camp Hall Commerce Park and the neighboring community by enhancing overall infrastructure to ensure long-term economic development opportunities," according to a statement announcing the event.
The S.C. Department of Transportation awarded the design-build contract for the interchange to Conti Enterprises Inc. of Edison, N.J. Representatives from DOT, Berkeley County, the S.C. Commerce Department and Volvo will also attend the ribbon cutting.
Going for broke
The retail maxim "You break it, you bought it" gets a fresh twist at a new business opening in West Ashley.
The Break Room Charleston will open Sept. 3 at 1947 Belgrade Ave., offering stressed-out customers a chance to book 15- or 30-minute smashing sessions, either alone or with a friend.
For a fee, participants will be able to take out their frustrations on an array of items in settings such as living rooms, kitchens, office or other spaces using various implements of destruction, such as baseball bats, golf clubs, crow bars and sledge hammers. A "Bring Your Own Box" option is available to personalize the session.
"Other than it being a great time and awesome way to get in some cardio, The Break Room can be thought of as ‘hands-on’ anger therapy, but the fun kind," said developer Cole Wadsten. "There's something magical and freeing about intentionally breaking things that don't belong to you and knowing you can't get in trouble, not to mention not having to clean up afterward."
Safety gear is included in the fees, and videotaping is allowed. Group sessions, team events, and fundraiser opportunities are possible
The new business will be open 2-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.