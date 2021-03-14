Charleston startup applies its mood-tracking tools to study COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

A Charleston startup is using online tools that measure mood to gauge people's willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

ADoH Scientific's results, released March 9, reinforce what many involved in South Carolina's vaccination effort already know: Black people seem less open to signing up for a shot than White people.

Officials at the company said they hope to continue gathering insights and using Morphii to better understand the pandemic.

Brian Sullivan, a doctor of psychology with a local practice, co-invented the technology. Users can change the intensity of their responses to survey questions — their feelings, really — by sliding a computer mouse or a finger to alter the expressions on a smiley-face-like image, what ADoH calls a digital mirror. Lighthearted as it might appear, Sullivan told a crowd at a TedX event in Charleston in 2017 Morphii is grounded in science.

He was marketing the technology for several years to survey firms but said he had not ventured into the health care industry. Now, with ADoH, where he is chief science officer, that is exactly what the firm and its founders want to do.

"This is the best and highest use of our of invention, because it is the most direct with respect to capturing and measuring how people feel and turning that into useful data," Sullivan said.

Behind the responses to the smiling, frowning or scowling scale is quantitative information that the company thinks could serve health care organizations well.

In a timely example of what Sullivan said the tool can do, ADoH surveyed about 1,000 American adults in January about their feelings regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. It found White people were far more likely to feel positively about the shot than Black people.

Though the startup's sample size is small, its initial findings showed that hesitancy in South Carolina and the Southeast generally is higher than in the rest of the country. For instance, the January survey found that 24 percent of Black respondents said they were "afraid" of taking the vaccine, compared to 13 percent of White respondents. Another survey of about 400 Southern adults conducted in February found that 19 percent of Black survey-takers said they were "very likely" to take the vaccine, compared to 51 percent in the White group.

The company said its surveys are ongoing. It also said community leaders who need to communicate about vaccine hesitancy can use them.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

ADoH's early estimates aren't surprising given the disproportionately low number of Black vaccine recipients in South Carolina to date. As of March 11, about 119,000 Black residents had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That accounts for about 15 percent of the population who have started the inoculation process; Black people make up 27 percent of the state population.

The reasons for the slower uptake are likely mixed, including geographic availability of the vaccine and a deep-seated historic distrust of the medical establishment, said Dr. Thaddeus Bell, a local family physician and founder of Closing the Gap in Health Care, a radio show and nonprofit dedicated to tackling health disparities.

Al Fasola Jr., ADoH's CEO, said the startup formed a "citizens partnership" with Closing the Gap to understand the group's needs, particularly in raising money to support targeted vaccination efforts.

“Part of getting over this horrible pandemic is going to depend on understanding vaccine hesitancy and educating reluctant populations on the safety and efficacy of the current vaccine program,” Fasola said in a statement.

Tony Clark, director of community outreach at Closing the Gap, said the early ADoH survey findings "validated our outreach."

"It's like you're telling people that the boogeyman is in the closet, but no one sees the boogeyman," he said. "But when you actually have proof, when the closet is open, and everyone is like, 'Wow, he really does exist,' then the outreach that we've been doing is actually valid."