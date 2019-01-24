Most Charleston residents know what to do when they spot a small flag dropped onto a downtown street: steer clear.
For years, flags stuck into halved rubber balls have marked spots where carriage horses and mules relieved themselves mid-tour.
But soon, those markers will disappear from city streets as Charleston phases out its flag system in favor a more high-tech means of marking waste. Carriage operators will be using small GPS-enabled devices to send the exact location of their animals' excrement to equine sanitation crews.
At the same spot on Market Street where tour guides check in their carriages and receive zone assignments, they will pick up one of the hand-held devices, attached to a lanyard.
Tourism enforcement officers and equine sanitation workers can connect to the devices using tablets.
When a horse or mule takes an on-street restroom break, that guide presses a button, and the equine sanitation crew is notified of exactly where to go. When cleanup is complete, the sanitation company removes the notification point to indicate the area is clear.
"It's been very accurate so far," said Dan Riccio, director of the city's Department of Livability and Tourism.
The department is in its testing phase with the device, Riccio said. Just one carriage operator is using the device now, but, in the next few weeks, the other operators and their employees will be trained on how to use it.
As guides first start using the new devices, they'll still be dropping the ball-and-flag markers, too, just to be sure, Riccio said. Eventually, he said, they plan to phase the flags out completely.
Equine sanitation crews work daily to sweep, scrape and spray Charleston's streets clear of horse and mule muck. It can be a difficult task, particularly during warmer months when stenches spread quickly and tourists pile into the carriages around City Market in droves.
"We think this is going to help get spills recorded and cleaned up as soon as possible," Riccio said.
The use of the new devices will require some minor changes to the city's tourism code. The section of the code regarding animal-drawn carriages specifies that guides must drop a "sanitation flag" where waste is left on city streets.
Because of its location tracking capabilities, the device can help tourism enforcement officers ensure that carriage operators aren't taking their tours down unauthorized streets.
The devices also have an emergency notification system, but how that function will be used hasn't been determined yet, Riccio said.