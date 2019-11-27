A pair of locally owned merchants have expanded their footprints with more additional retail space in downtown Charleston just in time for the holiday shopping season. Meanwhile, four new restaurants are on the way across the Lowcountry.

On lower King Street, the 12-year-old locally owned women's clothing store Hampden will debut part of a 4,000-square-foot addition, bringing the store's footprint to nearly 10,000 square feet when completed.

The business reports successful sales with a year-to-date increase of 130 percent in store and online.

The new space is tech-forward and will have touch screen kiosks that allow customers to shop the store's offerings online and view looks on fit models before trying them themselves.

It also includes a digital photo booth where customers can take pictures of themselves while trying on apparel.

The shop will soon offer a second-floor VIP suite for loyal customers to have some privacy, and shopkeeper Stacy Smallwood is talking with vendors on exclusive partnerships for some of her favorite items such as glitter, balloons, flowers and crystals to create a more immersive experience.

The expansion also will allow a display of fine art photography from local galleries and feature a garden installation from Abide A While nursery in Mount Pleasant.

Hampden currently operates at 314, 312 and 312½ King. Some renovations to existing space have been completed, but in January the shop plans to break through a wall to connect all three pieces and add the VIP room.

Smallwood also operates the 1,150-square-foot sister store Small by Hampden at 324 King St. The total square footage of all the properties is 9,950.

Lighting up

Farther north on King Street, a Charleston-area tobacco and spirits shop is now welcoming customers in a fifth Lowcountry location.

Charlestowne Tobacco & Wine received its certificate of occupancy from the city recently and is operating in a 2,000-square-foot shop at 561 King St., according to Dawn Whitley, who co-owns the business with husband Jon Whitley.

The couple also own and operate a similarly named shop on Exchange Street on the peninsula as well as Towne Centre Tobacco and Wine in Mount Pleasant, and Havana Club on Spruill Avenue and Towne Centre Tobacco on Rivers Avenue, both in North Charleston.

In addition to tobacco products, the new King Street location will offer wine by the bottle for carry-out or on-premise wine and beer consumption.

Prices start at $8 or $9 for a single stogie, but they run all the way to $1,800 for a special selection of hard-to-find, aged cigars.

Closing hours are in flux, but the shop is open from noon until as late as 2 a.m. each day except Sunday, when it could close by 7 p.m.

Game plan

Play It Again Sports is consolidating its two shops into one location over the next month.

Co-owner Billy Richardson said Wednesday he will close the sports equipment store at 630 Skylark Drive in West Ashley by the end of the year and move everything to the Mount Pleasant location at 1035 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.

Richardson, who owns the business with Seth Cason, said he looked for another location over the past year, but increasing rental rates, keeping dependable employees and the cost of new construction proved a challenge so they decided to move everything into one location and grow their paddle and surf board business called Barrier Island Board Co.

The Mount Pleasant location is two stories, but the second floor is used for office and storage. The upstairs also allows room for expansion in the future, Richardson said.

To move merchandise out of the West Ashley store, markdowns of 30 percent will begin Saturday at the West Ashley site only and the discounts will gradually increase throughout December until everything is gone.

Both stores will have markdowns on Black Friday, starting at 25 percent and decreasing throughout the day. The shops will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mobile market

Food truck village Meeting Street Eats is adding a mobile farmers market.

The six-day-a-week assemblage of rotating food trucks in the parking lot of the former Bi-Lo supermarket at 445 Meeting St. on the Charleston peninsula will include mobile vendor Lowcountry Street Grocery, bringing local produce to residents and visitors of the East Side neighborhood in a converted school bus named Nell.

Lowcountry Street Grocery will be on site 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Meeting Street Eats offers breakfast and lunch service Monday through Saturday. To keep up with any changes to the schedule, go to Instagram.com/MeetingStreetEats.

What's cooking?

Jersey Mike's Subs recently leased 1,400 square feet in the Publix-anchored Shoppes of Summerville at 1585 Central Ave. in Summerville, according to the commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy.

Belk|Lucy also said it has leased 3,055 square feet in the shuttered Urban Cookhouse location at Bowman Place Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant to Come Back Shack. The East Cooper site will be the Boone, N.C.-based restaurant's second Charleston-area location. Its other restaurant is on University Boulevard in North Charleston.

Both are expected to open by April.

On the way

A new seafood restaurant is on the way to Summerville.

Carolina Crab House recently leased 3,753 square feet at 115 E. 5th North St., where Graze once operated before a fire at the site, according to Mandy Coleman with National Restaurant Properties, who represented the tenant.

The restaurant's other Charleston-area location is in Centre Pointe near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Two others are in Sumter and Wilmington, N.C.

Also, Little Miss Ha, a Vietnamese offering that left Workshop on the Charleston peninsula last month, is taking over the former Betty's Eatery at 915 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in the Whole Foods-anchored Patriots Plaza Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, according to Jeff Yurfest with The Shopping Center Group.

The firm also leased space at 7620 Rivers Ave. in Northwoods Marketplace in North Charleston to Poke Cafe. It's the same shopping center where discount grocer Aldi will take over the Barnes & Noble Booksellers space next year.

Holiday stroll

The annual King Street Antiques Stroll sponsored by Gibbes Museum of Art is set for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets are $20 for members, $30 for non-members and $10 for students and faculty.

Wine and cheese will be offered along the tour at Tucker Payne Antiques, The Silver Vault, George C. Birlant & Co., Golden and Associates, and Trianon Antiques. Expert guides will lead the tour.

Go to http://bit.ly/37xzXbn for more information or to register.

New lease

Transformation Yoga recently leased 1,000 square feet at 218 King St. in downtown Charleston, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.