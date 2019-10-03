A taste of France will soon be offered in an office tower under construction on the Charleston peninsula.

Saveurs du Monde Cafe plans to open a third location in February on the ground floor of the 22 WestEdge building, according to restaurateur Thierry Chateau. It's near the new Publix supermarket that opened in the spring in the 10 WestEdge mixed-use site with apartments upstairs.

In addition to breakfast and lunch, the new location will offer an exclusive gourmet service at night around a new bar designed in a tropical atmosphere, Chateau said.

This 3,000-square-foot site will be the newest iteration of the quick-service European gourmet concept. Others are in Seaside Farms and Belle Hall shopping centers in Mount Pleasant.