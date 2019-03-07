You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
Good afternoon, and welcome to our first-ever Thursday edition of this newsletter. We added a new feature to Monday's newsletter, and you'll find something new today, too. We're featuring some local hires and promotions.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Mayor to revisit hotel issue in April
Mayor John Tecklenburg says he's preparing another plan to rein in hotel development in Charleston.
In a campaign email sent Monday, Tecklenburg said he would bring a proposal to City Council in April "which will aim to protect the city's diversity of uses."
So far, he's presented three different proposals, none of which have won sufficient support on Council. Those were:
- A one-year moratorium on hotel development
- A set of restrictions that would prohibit hotels from displacing other types of uses, like housing, office space and ground-floor retail
- A reduction of the city's accommodations overlay — the places zoned to allow hotels — by 86 properties
Had the third proposal been approved, a 252-room hotel recently OK'd by the Board of Zoning Appeals for a lot on Meeting Street would not have been allowed. The hotel plans caused frustration for a few zoning board members.
Chairman Leonard Krawcheck said he was "looking for a way to turn it down," but saw nothing in the city's codes that would warrant a denial.
When Tecklenburg first ran for mayor in 2015, he campaigned on the idea of a moratorium on hotels. Now pursuing re-election, Monday's message shows he'll likely be talking hotel development on the campaign trail again.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Topsail is now open in Mount Pleasant, and it's serving a lot of lobster.
- The area's second Krispy Kreme donut shop is closer to a reality.
- Garden & Gun will open a pop-up shop at the Dewberry this weekend.
- The nearly century-old Fox Music House is moving to a new location.
- J.C. Penney is closing 27 more stores, including one in South Carolina.
- Gap Inc. has announced that it will close 230 stores over the next 2 years.
- A new Starbucks store is close to opening in Walterboro.
Plus: Our reporter David Slade has some recommendations for those looking to take advantage of going-out-of-business sales.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- Federal law enforcement continues to monitor SCANA Corp. — a sign the utility’s executives could still face criminal charges. (Post and Courier)
- Plans for a boutique hotel near Mount Pleasant's Old Village seemed stalled, but a recent board review may push it forward. (Post and Courier)
- American Airlines is adding a new nonstop route between Charleston International and New York's LaGuardia Airport. (Post and Courier)
- The U.S. trade deficit reached its highest sum ever last year. Figures released Wednesday showed a $621 billion gap. (Associated Press)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know Volvo's CEO vowed that, by 2020, no person would be killed or seriously injured in one of the company's cars?"
Much of the automaker's "Vision 2020" plan is being rolled out soon. Starting next year, Volvo's vehicles, including the South Carolina-made S60 sedan, will be limited to a top speed of 112 miles per hour.
LOCAL HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- S.C.'s Mignon Clyburn was named to the board of Charah Solutions Inc.
- Orlando Pagán will be executive chef at Wild Common restaurant.
- The chief talent economist at Engage Talent is now Christy Whitehead.
- Kayli Varner is now the Charleston RiverDogs' special events manager.
- VP of sales at safety products maker SixAxis is now Jack Murphy.
- Tyler Cooper was promoted to chief financial officer of The Beach Co.
