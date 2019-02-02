Defining luxury is more than just a number.
The Lowcountry luxury homeowner considers many factors—views, access to amenities, convenience to downtown and waterfronts—and the price for a home that has all that and more, is ticking upward.
“As of January 27, 2019, there are 311 active listings, with an average list price of $2,375,483 and an average size of 4,242 square feet,” said Raina Rubin of Carolina One’s Raina Rubin Group. Rubin added that these luxury home locations and sales were predominately located on the peninsula, Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Kiawah, respectively.
Also, there’s been a seven percent increase in luxury home sales since 2015 and in 2017 through 2018, there was a two percent increase. In February of last year, the boom that’s been happening in Charleston and the surrounding areas resulted in a quick sale of a peninsular home in downtown Charleston on 125 Tradd Street for $3.96 million after being on the market for just five days.
For the luxury buyer, financing isn’t so much an issue—when that price point is over $1.5 million, according to Drew Grossklaus, director of sales and East Cooper broker-in-charge for William Means Real Estate.
“When we move up to higher level price points like $1.5M and up, we tend to get more cash buyers,“ Grossklaus said. “For Charleston we see a great mix of buyers because the area checks so many boxes. We see plenty of younger 30-40s luxury buyers, tech people, Boeing and Volvo executives, startup company owners, and wealthy retirees.”
According to Grossklaus, downtown buyers are from out of state and second or third home buyers.
The Peninsula
Prices continue to trend upward in downtown Charleston and buying has slowed somewhat from previous years.
“Sales seem to get better every year,” said Judy Tarleston of Carriage Properties. “In 2018, homes in the million plus price, sold for 94 percent of the asking price.”
Tarleston, a Charleston realtor for 40 years said buyers are a combination—transplants and residents. She stated she’s had beach buyers reconsider and move to the peninsula and many of her clients relocate from the Northeast making Charleston home and their city of choice for many reasons. Homes in the historic district can command up to $1,200 per square foot according to Tarleton, but also dip as low as $300 per square foot if it needs renovation.
Luxury buyers are also seeking the convenience of downtown with the added benefit of less property to maintain. Empty nesters, young entrepreneurs and others are opting for modern amongst all of that Charleston historical beauty. The Gadsden, a brand new condo development has 76 one to three-bedroom units, with a price range of $500,000 to over $1 million.
The Beach Company is developing St. Mary’s Field, a luxury townhome property, that will have a waterfront park and 20 single-family attached townhomes. At the prime location of Broad Street and Lockwood Boulevard, they slot these homes for completion in late 2021. The price? Though official prices haven’t been released, expectations are that they’ll likely begin at $2 million.
According to the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS® (CTAR)’s 2018 Housing Supply Overview Report, prices are increasing, as the “price range with the largest gain in sales was the $300,001 and above range, where they increased 10.1 percent.” But, inventory is going down; market-wide at 4.9 percent.
Luxury dwellers love their space and four-bedroom homes rose slightly as compared to November 2017, with an increase of four percent.
The same is true for rentals, in all of Charleston and surrounding areas.
“Luxury rentals are difficult to come by,” Tarleton said. “Inventory is scarce downtown for those seeking a four-bedroom family home.”
Mount Pleasant & the beaches
Both north and south Mount Pleasant are holding steady with home sales and their value in the past year. Sales north of the connector were up 12.1 percent, but new listings were down by 1.6 percent, according to Grossklaus. The opposite is true for south of the connector, with the number of new listings up 3.6 percent and sold listings down at 0.4 percent.
Mount Pleasant’s I’On community continues to attract luxury buyers. Grossklaus reported that their agents generated more than $30 million in sales.
“In 2018, the average days on the market for luxury homes were 193,” said Rubin. “Most of the luxury home sales ($500,000 to over $1 million) were South of Broad, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant.”
The Post and Courier reported two months ago of the Town of Mount Pleasant’s decision to restrict building permits to home and apartment developers, allowing only 600 new dwellings beginning in January 2019.
Luxury buyers, whatever area they choose, share the same sentiments when it comes to buying a home.
“We (agents) offer knowledge that relates to luxury sales including an understanding of historical builds, neighborhood amenities and lifestyle, build and restoration costs, staging and merchandising,” Grossklaus said.
“They’re (luxury buyers) searching for a lifestyle,” said Rubin. “They expect great service, someone with knowledge not just information.”
The Future
Home prices and interest rates are predicted to rise in 2019. Rates are at 4.11 percent, but Zillow’s most recent prediction is a 30-year fixed mortgage may go to 5.8 percent.
Those who can afford the rising home prices in peninsular and coastal areas won’t be bothered by the rising interest rates, but like every homeowner and investor, it may slow their buying decisions.
“We expect the demand to continue while buying power may be reduced because of higher interest rates and caution over the national fear of economic slowdown,” Grossklaus. “Buyers for luxury properties in Charleston offer a good mix of locals and out-of-towners. We see about 65 percent of the luxury buyers are local and about 35 percent are buyers who have never had a permanent residence in Charleston. Those numbers still show strong, people moving here.”
FAST FACTS
According to Meghan Weinreich of Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS (CTAR) the three most expensive homes sold in the Lowcountry in 2018 were:
• 109 Flyaway Drive on Kiawah at $11.1 million (Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s)
• 203 Sand Fiddler Court, Kiawah for $10 million (Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s
• 1709 River Road on Johns Island in Fenwick Plantation for $9.75 million (Handsome Properties).