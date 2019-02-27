Holland Williams walked out of the preview party for the annual Junior League of Charleston's Whale of a Sale in the late 1990s and noticed people camping out.
"They stayed out there all night so they would be first in line the next morning," said Williams, co-chair of this year's event.
That was at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston.
When it was held at what is now the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston, so many people showed up, only 200 at a time were allowed in.
The Whale of a Sale, often billed as the largest garage sale in the Lowcountry, has sold its wide array of donated wares at all sorts of venues across the Charleston region.
It started in 1974 in a former S.C. National Guard Armory, now the Holliday Alumni Center at The Citadel. Former event chairwoman Kitty Robinson remembers about 1,000 bargain hunters showing up over two days during the inaugural event.
"Piggly Wiggly loaned us cashiers and cash registers," the retired CEO of Historic Charleston Foundation said. "Everybody called it 'The Whale.'"
Other notable venues have included Trident Technical College, the State Ports Authority's cruise ship terminal, the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant and Charles Towne Landing.
But its nomadic ventures are about to come to an end.
On Saturday, after 45 years, the sale will make one last splash — in a former West Ashley fitness club in Pine Point Shopping Plaza on Ashley River Road.
The real state market is contributing to its demise, as rental rates continue to climb and other events, such as weddings and conferences, have increased demand for short-term venue space.
Not surprising, competition from online merchandisers such as Craigslist and eBay also has cut in on the Junior League's fundraiser, Williams said.
After this year, the service group will focus on other events to generate revenue, such as the Bridal Boutique and the Little Black Dress Initiative along with sales from its popular "Charleston Receipts" cook books.
Still, while Saturday's sale will be the swan song for the long-established tradition in Charleston, it is by no means expected to be its smallest.
Enough merchandise to fill three 53-foot tractor-trailer containers and four mobile storage units along with other donations of unsold merchandise will be displayed on tables, floors and stacking shelves at specially marked down prices. The 26,000-square-foot space was offered at a discount by the property owner, The Beach Co.
About 4,000 people are expected to stroll through the doors during the five-hour sale, which starts at 8 a.m.
"We expect people to start lining up around 3 a.m.," Williams said. "We will be able to accommodate about 600 at a time, but it moves fast."
Williams believes the sale will generate about $60,000 to support a variety of causes throughout the Lowcountry, including The Diaper Bank, which provides free diapers to low-income families.
"It's a lot of work, but it benefits the community so we are happy to do it," she said as she meandered between rows of home furnishings and other items.
As part of the event, a preview party will be offered 6-9 p.m. Friday before the sale. Tickets are $45 and participants have to pay twice the marked price for the privilege of shopping early, ahead of the masses.
“We have a wonderful variety of treasures this year,” said Beth Bailey, president of the Junior League. “We have solicited everything from refrigerators to linens, clothing to small appliances, home accessories to furniture — just about anything someone could need can be found at the sale. We’re determined to make this one of the biggest Whales ever.”
It's almost everything but the kitchen sink, literally.
Unwieldy construction items, such as sinks, won't be offered during the sale, and child car seats won't be available because safety rules require that they must be certified as having never been in an accident.
Different factors over time also have dictated what's available at the event.
If the economy is in the doldrums, it affects donations since people aren't buying new furniture or other household items. People used to donate used refrigerators when they bought a new one, but now installers typically haul the older appliances away, Williams said.
Still, a refrigerator or two will be for sale.
What few items aren't sold during the event will be donated to agencies such as Goodwill, Tricounty Family Ministries and Florence Crittenton.
Williams called the last Whale sale "bittersweet" for all the volunteers over its long run.
"But we know the time has come to move on to new fundraising ventures," Williams said.
The sale has not only generated income for the Junior League's community programs, it also provided low-cost items to those in need.
During the event's 45-year run, it's raised more than $1 million for community projects such as the Saturday Soup Kitchen, Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center — both started by the Junior League — and myriad other non-profits.
"We're so proud of the Whale," Bailey said.