Part of the federal courthouse complex at a historic intersection in downtown Charleston is under new private ownership.
A real estate company that invests in buildings that the U.S. government leases paid $24 million for the property at 85-87 Broad St., according to county land records.
Washington, D.C.-based Easterly Government Properties Inc. announced earlier this year that it had struck a deal to purchase the courthouse annex, but it did not disclose the sale price.
The seller is Charleston Federal Courthouse LLC, which is affiliated with the Los Angeles-based investment firm Saban Capital Group. The last time the property changed hands was in 2004, when it fetched $19 million.
A spokeswoman for Easterly did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The company's other real estate holdings include the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Faber Place. Easterly paid almost $25 million for the North Charleston property in 2013.
The downtown judicial annex is part of a national portfolio of 14 buildings that the company is buying from Saban Capital this year in a deal valued at $430 million. Most of the nearly 1.5 million square feet of space is leased to federal agencies.
The roughly 60,000-square-foot Broad Street judicial annex is arguably the most historic. It's part of one of the most prominent intersections in South Carolina, where the Four Corners of Law are represented by federal and local courthouses, St. Michael's Church and Charleston City Hall.
It's also the only privately owned building among the four institutional structures, generating about $300,000 in local property taxes last year.
The original brick structure, known as the Josiah Smith Tenement, was built as a home in the late 1790s.
Among its more famous residents was DuBose Heyward. The author of "Porgy" and collaborator on the 1935 opera "Porgy and Bess" with composer George Gershwin lived at 87 Broad as a young man, according to the Preservation Society of Charleston.
The property also has housed numerous businesses, including a pharmacy, a liquor store, a restaurant and medical offices.
The building was completely renovated and converted into a U.S. District Court annex by a Columbia-based developer in 1999. It was retrofitted to include three courtrooms and chambers for four judges. It's connected to the adjoining government-owned J. Waties Waring Judicial Center at 83 Meeting St. through a second-floor corridor.
The General Services Administration, the federal government's property manager, is the tenant. Its annual rent bill is almost $1.68 million, or about $33 per square foot. The lease on the annex expires in mid-2019, but can be extended for up to 20 more years.