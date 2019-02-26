After charging forward at a record pace last year, Charleston's economy is expected to take it slower in 2019. Though more growth is expected for this year and next, it's likely to occur at lower rates, according to the most recent forecast from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
More than 400 members of the local business community gathered at Trident Technical College on Tuesday for this year's economic outlook.
"2018 was such a record year by many of our indicators," said Jacki Renegar, director of the chamber's Center for Business Research. "It's difficult to maintain that kind of momentum."
Charleston ranked 16th overall in the Milken Institutes's most recent best-performing cities report. Though the city's ranking was six spots higher than it was last year, the report also noted a possible slowing in growth.
But it's not just Charleston — similar trends are been seen on a national level, according to economist Elliot Eisenberg, who delivered the keynote address.
Eisenberg started his presentation with a slide that declared in bold letters that, "The economy is OK." By breaking down the labor market, housing, interest rates and other metrics, he emphasized his message that, overall, things are looking pretty good.
"The economy is going to be slow this year," he said. "And that's all right."
Conditions in South Carolina, in particular, are favorable, he said, especially because of its growing population. The state ranked 9th last year for both percentage and numeric population growth.
"The weather is good, taxes are low and — other than in Charleston — housing is cheap," Eisenberg said.
The need for attainable housing in the Charleston area was one of the main points made in this year's forecast. New housing permits were down last year and are projected to decrease again in 2019.
That's likely due to an expected rise in mortgage interest rates, increased building restrictions in some areas and rising construction costs.
Another top concern is the tightening of the labor market as employers continue to create jobs faster than they can be filled. The workforce is expected to grow by about 2 percent with employment growing at about the same rate.
That will likely hold the unemployment rate around 3 percent, Renegar said.
According to the forecast, more workers who live outside the metro area are commuting to Charleston for work than ever before. That helps expands the labor force some, but it also adds to local traffic congestion.
"Our transportation capacity has just not kept up with our economic success," Renegar said.
That intersects with the area's housing issue, too. Recent data show that many workers can't afford to live near the places where they work.
The highest growth rate predicted in the forecast is an expected 9.5 percent increase in passenger volume at Charleston International. That's still lower than the growth rate seen in 2018 — a 12 percent year-over-year jump — but the report also predicts the airport will cross the five million passenger mark for the first time in 2020.
The predictions take into account last year's growth and the expanded service added this year by budget airlines Allegiant and Frontier, as well as British Airways' London-Charleston connection that launches in April.
Despite the airport's high marks, other visitor industry indicators were actually down last year, likely due to a drop in visitation to the Southeast during and after Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael.
Attendance at area attractions was down by almost 5 percent last year, but those numbers are expected to bounce back to normal in 2019.
Changes in hotel supply have also brought down some industry indicators that, in recent years, showed positive gains.
After absorbing more than 600 new hotel rooms on average last year, the area will see supply increase by about 1,200 more in 2019. That new supply is expected to flatten or even slightly bring down the average revenue hotels make per room.
That figure, known as RevPAR, was down 0.6 percent last year and is predicted to go down again, by about 0.8 percent.
Other indicators, like local retail sales and activity at the Port of Charleston, aligned more closely with the Chamber's 2018 predictions and are expected to keep growing this year, though at slower rates.
The chamber releases its annual forecast in partnership with the College of Charleston's Office of Economic Analysis.
The predictions are based off historical data from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, and some national indicators are taken into account. A board of local business leaders also provides insights that might not be included in a statistical analysis.
The full economic outlook forecast can be viewed online at the chamber's website.