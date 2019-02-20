Charleston's Cooper River Bridge Run, which will hold its 42nd race this April, took home the top prize at this week's statewide tourism conference.
The long-running Charleston-area event is this year's winner of the Governor's Cup, which goes to the top tourism event or initiative in South Carolina.
The 10K race brings tens of thousands of runners across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge every spring. An estimated 60 percent of those participants are from out-of-town.
Over the Bridge Run's more than four decades, it has grown to become the third-largest 10K in the U.S., behind races in Atlanta and Boulder, Colo.
For more than half of those races, starting in 1994, Charleston native Julian Smith has served as the event's director.
In that time, participation swelled from about 7,400 finishers in his first year to almost 33,700 at its peak in 2006.
Last year, 27,414 people ran the route from Mount Pleasant through downtown Charleston for the 41st annual race.
Smith announced in January that he was resigning. After undergoing surgery last year to remove a brain tumor, Smith has devoted time to encouraging others to be mindful of their health.
In a statement about his resignation, the event's board described Smith as a "force of nature."
Race day this year is Saturday, April 6. Mike Seekings, a Charleston city councilman and vice chairman of the Cooper River Bridge Run Board of Directors, is serving as the event's interim director.
Between the two-day Bridge Run Expo, a post-race festival and the swath of local bars, restaurants and hotels that hold special Bridge Run events, race day activities extend well beyond the 6.2-mile route.
A kids run, a wheelchair competition and an official dining event, Taste of the Bridge Run, are also held before the race.
In total, the event is estimated to have a $30 million impact annually.
The very first Bridge Run was held in 1978. For a fee of just $3, hundreds of participants ran from Patriots Point to White Point Garden. No water was provided — an oversight which was remedied the next year.
The Governor's Cup is one of the top awards handed out annually at the Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel.
At this year's conference, which was held this year at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Governor Henry McMaster also honored Greenville's mayor, Knox White, and the director of sales and marketing at the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Beverly Shelley.
The Charles A. Bundy Award, recognizing destinations and tourism initiatives in rural parts of the state, went to York County's YoCo Brew Trail.