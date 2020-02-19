Charleston's British Airways flight, returning next month, gets SC's top tourism award

Charleston's nonstop British Airways flight to London, which returns for a second season next month, was named the top tourism achievement in the state.
The flight debuted last April and is South Carolina's first-ever nonstop transatlantic air route.
Its inaugural season and forthcoming return won this year's Governor's Cup Wednesday at the state's annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel, hosted this year in Myrtle Beach.
Charleston's tourism marketing organization, Explore Charleston, accepted the award, but the top nod is shared by several groups that participated in the years-long process to recruit the flight.
Other key players in securing the route included the Charleston County Aviation Authority, the S.C. Department of Commerce, Charleston County Economic Development and the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The Governor's Cup recognizes the "attraction, destination or development that demonstrates extraordinary success in tourism."
Last year, Charleston's Cooper River Bridge Run was given the honor.
The Charleston-to-London route, which was first announced in October 2018, as been held up as a milestone for the state's growth, both as a leisure destination and a business hub.
Charleston is still the smallest U.S. city that British Airways serves with nonstop service.
British Airways' jets will return to Charleston International Airport on March 29. Like last year, the flights will run from early spring through early fall and will be offered two days a week, on Sundays and Thursdays.
Flights will depart from Charleston around 11:15 p.m., and travelers will land at Heathrow Airport at around 12:20 p.m. London time the following day.
Advance tickets sales for the route are outpacing last year's. To date, those ticket sales are up 40 percent.
The state's other top tourism award, which goes to an attraction or destination drawing people to the state's rural communities, went to the Sumter Convention and Visitors Bureau for its Passport to Adventure.
Featuring 22 attractions in the Sumter region, the passport program was linked to a nearly 9 percent per year increase in the county's accommodations tax collections.
The awards program was the finale to the three-day Governor's Conference. The event kicked off Monday at the Marriott Grande Dunes resort with a surprise performance from South Carolina native Darius Rucker.
The singer of Hootie & the Blowfish fame was announced as an official tourism ambassador for the state. Throughout the calendar year, the state will use his name, image and music in promotional materials, and Rucker will make appearances and several major events.
State tourism director Duane Parrish also presented overall updates on the state's visitor industry, which has grown for seven consecutive years and have a $23.8 billion impact.