Charleston business leader and philanthropist Anita Zucker has been named the recipient of Ernst and Young's lifetime achievement award.
Zucker is CEO of the The InterTech Group Inc., a privately held global industrial conglomerate based in North Charleston.
The former schoolteacher donated about $75 million to philanthropic causes between 2013 and 2018, with a focus on health and education initiatives.
She has also been one of the most significant contributors to Charleston's planned International African American Museum. After giving $1 million to the museum in 2015, she doubled that donation late last year.
EY, one of the world's largest accounting and professional services firms, has been recognizing entrepreneurs with its awards for 33 years. Individuals are selected for excellence in innovation, financial success and community contributions, according to the company.
Zucker accepted the award at a ceremony in Atlanta late last month. She spoke at the event about her growth as a leader after losing her husband, industrialist Jerry Zucker, to cancer in 2008 when he was 58.
“It was during this time that I learned to spread my wings," she said. "I learned how to be a leader and how to inspire, and it was during this time that I began to appreciate how valuable creativity was in the process of business development and entrepreneurship.”
In the Southeast region, which includes the Carolinas, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, EY recognized 10 other business executives, including Lou Kennedy of Nephron Pharmaceuticals in West Columbia and S. Richard Hagins of US&S in Greenville.
Zucker was the region's only lifetime achievement honoree.